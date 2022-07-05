Home Business Janet Yellen and China’s Top Trade Negotiator Discuss Tariffs on Call
Business

Janet Yellen and China’s Top Trade Negotiator Discuss Tariffs on Call

by News
0 views
janet-yellen-and-china’s-top-trade-negotiator-discuss-tariffs-on-call

HONG KONG—Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke by videoconference about topics including American tariffs on Chinese goods amid expectations that the Biden administration could roll back some of the duties on more than $350 billion in Chinese imports this week.

During the virtual meeting on Tuesday, Mr. Liu, China’s top trade negotiator, told Ms. Yellen that the lifting of additional tariffs and sanctions was of great interest to China, according to a statement by the country’s official Xinhua News Agency. He also lobbied for what he called fair treatment of Chinese companies, the news outlet reported, describing the exchanges as “constructive.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Scandinavian Airline SAS Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Office Owners Reeling From Remote Work Now Fret...

Accelerating Inflation in Asia Puts Pressure on Central...

Amazon, Microsoft, Google Strengthen Grip on Cloud

Consumers’ Inflation Psychology Worries Fed

Bosses Offer Midyear Raises to Retain Employees

Air Travelers Cope With Busy July Fourth Holiday...

European Travel Just Got Harder After SAS Pilots...

If the U.S. Is in a Recession, It’s...

China Auto Maker Geely Ventures Into Smartphones

Leave a Reply