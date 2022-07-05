janet-yellen-and-china’s-top-trade-negotiator-discuss-tariffs-on-call

HONG KONG—Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke by videoconference about topics including American tariffs on Chinese goods amid expectations that the Biden administration could roll back some of the duties on more than $350 billion in Chinese imports this week.

During the virtual meeting on Tuesday, Mr. Liu, China’s top trade negotiator, told Ms. Yellen that the lifting of additional tariffs and sanctions was of great interest to China, according to a statement by the country’s official Xinhua News Agency. He also lobbied for what he called fair treatment of Chinese companies, the news outlet reported, describing the exchanges as “constructive.”