Janet Jackson, Issa Rae, H.E.R., and more get invited to the Academy – REVOLT TV

Janet Jackson, Issa Rae and H.E.R. are among the newest invites to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In a release the Academy unloaded today (July 1), the three were named as invites for the class of 2021, which includes 395 members. Next to the names of the invitees were the titles of songs and movies they’d contributed to.

The Academy says that the elections for the invites are based on, “professional qualifications, with representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority of Academy Aperture 2025.” They note that the 2021 class is comprised of, “46% women, 39% underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 53% international from 49 countries outside of the United States” and 89 Oscar nominees and 25 Oscar winners.

For her part, H.E.R.’s musical contributions to Judas and the Black Messiah, the Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield-starring film, The Photograph were cited. For Jackson, we see Poetic Justice and Why Did I Get Married Too? were listed. For Issa Rae, the Academy listed The Lovebirds and The Photograph.

For Rae, the Academy invite is just the latest in a long stream of recent wins. Back in March, she signed a major film and TV deal with WarnerMedia.

“HBO has been supportive of my work since the very first general meeting I had with Casey in 2012,” Rae said at the time. “I’m thrilled to not only spread my creative wings with the network that makes all of my favorite series, but also to produce culturally resonant stories with new voices that incite exciting conversations via Hoorae’s expanded relationship with all WarnerMedia platforms.”

With new programs on the way and the platform to deliver them, Rae is all set to continue going beast mode in the future.

Here’s a salute everyone invited to this year’s class, and more wins for everyone.