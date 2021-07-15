Jane Horvath – POLITICO – POLITICO.eu



Chief privacy officer at Apple

Apple caused a minor earthquake when it announced “App Tracking Transparency” as part of an upgrade to its iPhone operating system last year. The rollout — which forces app creators to give users a clear option not to be tracked when they download the app — proved so controversial it had to be delayed.

As the company’s chief privacy officer, Jane Horvath has been the public face of the move. In defending it, she’s not pulled her Bioreports Newses. In a letter to NGOs in November, she sought to put clear water between Apple’s approach to privacy and that of Facebook, which she accused of a “disregard for user privacy” and wanting “to collect as much data as possible.” Facebook’s response was to take out full-page ads slamming Apple’s privacy move.

The new feature has also served to highlight the power Apple has to determine people’s online privacy. Like Google, whose decision to phase out third-party cookie-tracking technology has sparked intense pushback from advertisers and investigations by trustbusters, Apple has shown that it can bring about significant changes to people’s online experiences at the push of a button.

Still, Horvath has her work cut out for her. While the likes of Facebook and Google can afford bad press about how they handle people’s data, Apple has built its reputation on being different. The iPhone-maker makes a big deal out of looking after people’s privacy, but its pitch risks wearing thin as privacy regulators begin to sniff around the company’s own data handling practices.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS YEAR: Horvath may have to fend off several threats to her company’s glowing reputation on privacy. France’s privacy regulator has already indicated that Apple’s targeted advertising practices may fall afoul of the EU’s privacy laws, and the company is facing more probes by the Irish Data Protection Commission than Google.

WHAT’S THEIR SUPERPOWER: Instinct and boldness, picking up on the changing conversation around privacy and placing Apple at the center of it.

INFLUENCE SCORE: 17/30