jandor-receives-lagos-apc-decampees-into-pdp,-distances-self-from-ajayi

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has received a group of decampees from the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the 20 local council areas of the state.







The group, Best Alternative Network, said it left the APC, despite being the ruling party because they believed in the promise of a better tomorrow by Jandor, as against the misrule they are experiencing under the APC currently.







MEANWHILE, the PDP candidate has distanced himself from the activities of a former Chairman of the Lagos4Lagos, Sunday Ajayi, who decamped to the APC after allegedly collecting N100m from the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.







Jandor, in a statement by Head, Media and Communications.

JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Ogunleye, said: “Our attention has been drawn to a publication in the media on the declared support of one Mr. Sunday Ajayi, the sacked former chairman of the Lagos4Lagos Movement for a gubernatorial aspirant of the Labour Party in Lagos State.







“We expected that the said publication should have indicated that Mr Sunday Ajayi dumped Sanwo Olu, the governor of the state and the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, and not JANDOR because Mr Ajayi defected to the APC on April 27, 2022.







“It is expedient to clear the air that Mr Ajayi, who was a factional chairman of the APC in the state before he defected to the PDP along with JANDOR, re-joined APC after he was fired by Lagos4Lagos Apex body over alleged N100m bribe he (Ajayi) collected from Tinubu, to infiltrate and destabilise the movement ahead of the 2023 governorship election.







“For further clarification, the news of his return to the APC was published in major newspapers in the country. The media reports stated that Ajayi replaced the PDP flag hoisted at his home with that of the APC the next day after his sack on April 20, 2022.







“We are not surprised that Ajayi still claimed attachment to JANDOR three months after his defection to the APC. It is evident that the dwindling fortune of the ruling party and the public opprobrium of its guber candidate enmeshed in lately will not draw the desired attention the said publication wished to gain.







“We are equally unperturbed with the fixation of Ajayi and his co-traveller on the JANDOR brand. It is of public knowledge that they belong to the Association of Political Nomads. The former moved from APC to PDP back to APC and now Labour Party while the latter moved from KOWA Party to the PDP and now to the Labour Party. They have no political home or political base and should ordinarily be ignored but for the desperation to leech off JANDOR’s name, which is understandable for both of them.







“We are not unaware that their major grouse is the growing number of Lagosians, who have come to recognise JANDOR as the foremost rallying point of their agitation for freedom in Lagos State with his breath of fresh air agenda. We, therefore, appeal to the good people of Lagos state to ignore the said publication.”