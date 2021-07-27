jan.-6-rioters-told-capitol-police-sergeant-‘you’re-not-even-an-american’

-
-
Axios
Florida ag commissioner suspends concealed weapons permits for 22 Capitol rioters
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Tuesday she suspended the concealed carry licenses of 22 people charged in connection to the Capitol insurrection “instigated by Donald Trump.”Why it matters: The move comes shortly after the Jan. 6 select committee held its first hearing on the riots. Fried’s office said more suspensions and revocations could be on the table.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: The Licensing Division of the Flo
-
Yahoo News Video
GOP Rep. Kinzinger says summer 2020 ‘riots’ and Jan. 6 shouldn’t be compared
Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, one of two Republicans serving on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, said during his opening statement that last summer’s “urban riots and looting” shouldn’t be compared to what happened on Jan. 6. He also took aim at members of his own Republican Party and praised the bravery of the police officers who battled rioters for hours.
-
Associated Press
Hearing exposes TV viewers to blunt language, racial slurs
People who watched the first day of a House investigation into the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday were exposed to the sort of blunt language, including profanity and racial slurs, rarely heard on daytime television. The hearing featured emotional testimony from four police officers who defended the Capitol and video clips of violence and mayhem. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who is Black, said one rioter cursed him and called him the n-word, a phrase that was repeated and even chanted at him.
-
TechCrunch
Court orders US Capitol rioter to unlock his laptop ‘with his face’
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has ordered a man accused of participating in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6 to unlock his laptop “with his face” after prosecutors argued that the laptop likely contains video footage that would incriminate him in the attempted insurrection. Guy Reffitt was arrested in late January, three weeks after he participated in the riot, and has been in jail since. Prosecutors said forensic evidence suggested that the laptop contained gigabytes of footage from Reffitt’s helmet-worn camera that he allegedly used to record some of the riot.
-
The Wrap
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz’s News Conference Shut Down by Protesters
A news conference run by Republican U.S. representatives Matt Gaetz (Florida) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia) was interrupted by protesters and eventually cancelled entirely Tuesday. The news conference was held outside the Justice Department in Washington as an attempt to defend the individuals – or “political prisoners,” as the politicians referred to them in the presser – involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The representatives were joined by Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) a
-