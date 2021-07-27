jan.-6-rioters-told-capitol-police-sergeant-‘you’re-not-even-an-american’

TechCrunch

Court orders US Capitol rioter to unlock his laptop ‘with his face’

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has ordered a man accused of participating in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6 to unlock his laptop “with his face” after prosecutors argued that the laptop likely contains video footage that would incriminate him in the attempted insurrection. Guy Reffitt was arrested in late January, three weeks after he participated in the riot, and has been in jail since. Prosecutors said forensic evidence suggested that the laptop contained gigabytes of footage from Reffitt’s helmet-worn camera that he allegedly used to record some of the riot.