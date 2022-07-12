jan-6-live-news:-panel-to-probe-trump-link-to-far-right-agitators

Jason Van Tatenhove, a former spokesman for the far-right militia, the Oath Keepers, is expected to testify at Tuesday’s hearing.

The seventh hearing is set to examine alleged links between Trump and far-right agitators accused of plotting the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Roger Stone, a Trump confidant and right-wing political operative who was associated with the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, denies any wrongdoing.

Committee member says former White House counsel Pat Cipollone did not contradict previous witnesses when he was interviewed by the panel last week.

2 mins ago (17:37 GMT)

Former Trump aides say Trump should have conceded

The committee has played testimonies from various former Trump aides and cabinet secretaries saying that by mid-December 2020 after his legal challenges failed and the electoral votes were certified, it was clear his administration was over, with some saying he should concede.

Then-White House counsel Cipollone, former Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, ex-Attorney General William Barr and Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump all made statements to that effect.

10 mins ago (17:29 GMT)

Hearings have changed Trump’s defence strategy: Liz Cheney

Previous hearings have shown that everyone close to Trump knew the election had not been stolen, Cheney said in her opening statement.

She said that’s prompted a change in strategy to defend Trump, with a narrative he was “manipulated by others”.

She dismissed that saying: “This of course, is nonsense. President Trump is a 76-year-old man, he is not an impressionable child, just like everyone else in our country. He is responsible for his own actions and his own choices.”

14 mins ago (17:24 GMT)

Trump ‘deployed a mob’ to attack transfer of power: Raskin

Congressman Raskin has accused Trump of deploying a “mob” on January 6, 2021, to prevent the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

“A president who lost an election deployed a mob, which included dangerous extremists, to attack the constitutional system of election and the peaceful transfer of power,” Raskin said.

US Rep Jamie Raskin speaks during a January 6 hearing on July 12. The hearing has argued that Trump ‘deployed a mob’ in an attempt to cling to power on January 6 [Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters]

20 mins ago (17:18 GMT)

Trump and his aides knew there was no fraud, Cheney stresses

Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the January 6 panel, has stressed that Trump and his allies knew that their unfounded claims of election fraud were false, but still pushed to convince supporters that the vote was stolen.

“Donald Trump had access to more detailed and specific information showing that the election was not actually stolen than almost any other American,” Cheney said.

She added that Trump’s legal team, led by Rudy Giuliani, knew that it “lacked actual evidence of widespread fraud”.

“Consider how millions of Americans were persuaded to believe what Donald Trump’s closest advisors in his administration did not,” Cheney said. “These Americans did not have access to the truth like Donald Trump did. They put their faith and their trust in Donald Trump. They wanted to believe in Him. They wanted to fight for their country, and he deceived them.”

“Consider how millions of Americans were persuaded to believe what Donald Trump’s closest advisors in his administration did not. These Americans did not have access to the truth… They put their faith, their trust, in Donald Trump… And he deceived them.”

27 mins ago (17:11 GMT)

Trump ‘summoned a mob’ to Washington, DC: Thompson

Tuesday’s hearing will show how Trump “summoned a mob” to Washington, DC in an effort to overturn the 2020 election, Congressman Thompson has said in his opening remarks.

“The committee will explain how as a part of his last-ditch effort to overturn the election and block the transfer of power, Donald Trump summoned a mob to Washington, DC and ultimately spurred that mob to wage a violent attack on our democracy,” Thompson said.

36 mins ago (17:03 GMT)

Hearing starts

Panel chair Congressman Bennie Thompson has gavelled in the hearing.

The seventh January 6 hearing by the congressional committee investigating the 2021 attack on the Capitol is underway.

1 hour ago (16:09 GMT)

Oath Keepers former spokesman to testify: Reports

Jason Van Tatenhove, a former spokesman for the far-right militia, the Oath Keepers, will testify at Tuesday’s hearing, several US media outlets have reported, citing unidentified sources.

Early this year, the Department of Justice charged the Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes with seditious conspiracy in relation to his alleged role in the Capitol attack.

Rhodes has pleaded not guilty.

2 hours ago (16:03 GMT)

Who are the Proud Boys?

The Proud Boys – a self-described pro-Western, chauvinist “fraternity” – are expected to be the main focus of Tuesday’s hearing.

Read about the far-right group here.

2 hours ago (16:02 GMT)

Roger Stone denies any wrongdoing

Roger Stone, a Trump confidant and right-wing political operative who was associated with the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, has denied any wrongdoing.

Stone’s name is expected to come up at the hearing as a link between the White House and the far-right groups.

“Any assertion that I knew in advance about, was involved in or condoned any of the illegal actions at the Capitol is false,” the Reuters news agency quoted Stones as saying in an email. “Any claim that I knew from any member of the Proud Boys or Oath Keepers about any plan for illegal activities on January 6th is also false.”

‘Any assertion that I knew in advance about, was involved in or condoned any of the illegal actions at the Capitol is false,’ Roger stone says [File: Joshua Roberts/Reuters]

2 hours ago (15:56 GMT)

Cipollone’s testimony to be featured

The panel will feature parts of Cipollone’s interview at Tuesday’s hearing, Congressman Jamie Raskin, a key member of the committee, has said.

The ex-White House counsel was close to the centre of the events of the White House, and according to previous witnesses, he played a major role in opposing Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 elections.

“We’re going to get to use a lot of Mr Cipollone’s testimony to corroborate other things we’ve learned along the way,” Raskin told CBS News on Sunday. “He was the White House Counsel at the time. He was aware of every major move, I think, that Donald Trump was making to try to overthrow the 2020 election and essentially seize the presidency.”

2 hours ago (15:52 GMT)

Committee to examine links between Trump and far-right agitators

The seventh hearing of the panel this year will examine alleged links between Trump and far-right agitators accused of plotting the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

The session is expected to draw a connection between the former president and groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

“We will lay out the body of evidence that we have that talks about how the president’s tweet on the wee hours of December 19th of ‘Be there, [will] be wild,’ was a siren call to these folks,” Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy, a panel member, told NBC News at the weekend.

2 hours ago (15:47 GMT)

Cipollone did not contradict other witnesses, says panel member

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren has said that former White House counsel Pat Cipollone did not contradict previous witnesses when he was interviewed by the panel last week.

“Mr Cipollone did appear voluntarily and answer a whole variety of questions. He did not contradict the testimony of other witnesses,” Lofgren told CNN.

Cipollone agreed to speak to the panel after Hutchinson’s explosive testimony.

Pat Cipollone internally opposed Donald Trump’s push to overturn 2020 elections, according to lawmakers and witnesses [File: Julio Cortez/AP Photo]

2 hours ago (15:40 GMT)

Key takeaways from last hearing

At the last hearing, on June 28, Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, shared “firsthand” stories of former President Donald Trump’s behaviour on and around January 6, 2021.

Her headline-making testimony included accounts of Trump insisting on going to the Capitol on the day of the riots and physically lunging at a Secret Service agent.

Read the key takeaways from that hearing here.

Welcome to Al Jazeera’s live coverage of a United States congressional committee’s public hearing on its inquiry into the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riot.