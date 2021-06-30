Jamie Spears Says He Wasn’t the One Making Britney’s Life Miserable – TMZ

Jamie Spears has fired back at his daughter’s allegations he has taken away her freedom and even her right to marry … he says that all falls on his successor.

Jamie filed legal docs claiming he has not had ANY involvement in Britney‘s personal conservatorship — meaning making personal decisions on behalf of Britney — for nearly 2 years.

Furthermore, he says he hasn’t even spoken to his daughter in a long time because “he has been cut off from communicating with her.”

Jamie lays any blame for the restrictive rules on the current personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery. He says when Britney’s lawyer filed docs to appoint Montgomery, he claimed at the time Britney did not have the mental capacity to make decisions about her medical treatment and therefore it was left to the conservator of her person — now Jodi Montgomery. Jamie says bluntly, the court never found she was unable to consent to medical treatment and the court never made such an order.

The upshot — Jamie claims it was Britney’s own lawyer, Sam Ingham, who has been seeking to take away his client’s right to make medical decisions on her behalf and vest those decisions solely in Montgomery’s hands.

According to the legal docs, “Ms. Montgomery has been fully in charge of Ms. Spears’ day-to-day personal care and medical treatment, and Ms. Montgomery has made all decisions related to those matters.”

Furthermore, Jamie says if Britney has been restricted from marrying or having a baby, it’s on Jodi Montgomery, not him. In fact, Jamie says he consented to Britney’s marriage when she got engaged to Jason Trawick in 2011 … but, as you know, they broke up in 2013 before tying the knot.

In another document, Jamie’s lawyer says, “Mr. Spears believes it is important for the integrity of the conservatorship proceedings and in the best interests of Ms. Spears for the Court to order an investigation into the issues and claims raised by [Britney] at the June 23, 2021 status hearing.”

Jamie’s lawyer goes on … “Either the allegations will be shown to be true, in which case corrective action must be taken, or they will be shown to be false, in which case the conservatorship can continue its course.”