Jamie Redknapp claims Arsenal target could join the club as soon as January

Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Redknapp, has claimed Brighton could be willing to sell Arsenal target Leandro Trossard before his contract expires at the end of the season.

The former England midfielder praised the Brighton man, claiming he had “every trick in the book,” adding that Brighton “aren’t afraid to sell” the 27-year-old.

Trossard has had an impressive first half of the season with the Seagulls, scoring seven goals in 14 games; this run of form has caught the attention of the Gunners.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League, Redknapp described Trossard as one of his “favourite players,” and explained why Brighton might be willing to sell him in the upcoming transfer window.

“They aren’t afraid to sell players because they can find the next one to come in, a bit like Trossard,” said Redknapp.

“They know clubs are going to be coming in for him in January or at the end of the season, but they can live with it.

“He is one of my favourite players and he has been for a few years. He just sees the game so well. He has every trick in the book. He can pass. He presses really well. He has got lovely skill. You press him and he will walk past you.”

The Belgian international is currently with his national side at the 2src22 World Cup in Qatar, and is set to feature in Roberto Martinez’ plans.

An impressive tournament could see his stock rise further, increasing the likelihood of Arsenal wanting to snap him up in January before wealthier clubs have the opportunity to lure him with high wages when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

Hard working on and off the ball, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will see Trossard as exactly the sort of player needed to bring in this winter to strengthen the depth of his squad as they push for the Premier League title.

Arteta’s side currently sit five points clear at the top of the table after they won and second-placed Manchester City lost at the weekend.

However, Arsenal are not the only Premier League team wanting to sign Trossard.

Chelsea are said also to be in the hunt, with the Blues boss Graham Potter keen to bring his former player to Stamford Bridge.

Trossard was one of Potter’s first signings at Brighton when he joined the club in June 2src19, just one month after his then manager.

As reported in this publication last month, Chelsea are said to be watching Trossard ‘more than carefully’.

-: The top ten Premier League players of the 2src22/23 season so far…