Jamie Lynn Spears uses Britney Spears’ lyric for title of new memoir – Fox News

Jamie Lynn Spears is borrowing her sister Britney Spears’ lyrics for the title of her upcoming memoir shortly after denying she profits off of her sister.

Jamie Lynn, 30, is set to release a memoir titled “I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out,” which features a lyric from her 1998 debut song, “…Baby One More Time.”

The book is currently available for pre-order and is expected to officially be released on Jan. 18, 2022.

News of Jamie Lynn’s memoir comes amid a turbulent time for the Spears family as the pop singer’s conservatorship battle has been the topic of widespread debate, which was heightened by Britney’s bombshell court testimony on June 23.

Jamie Lynn is using one of her big sister’s most iconic lyrics as part of the title for her upcoming memoir.

Jamie Lynn has previously spoken out in support of her sister as the pop star tries to end their father’s conservatorship over her. However, Britney’s younger sister has also showed signs that she wants to be removed from the high-profile narrative. She’s claimed that she neither has a role in the conservatorship nor does she profit off her sister’s money.

On Tuesday, Jamie Lynn took to her Instagram Story in the hopes of further shutting down speculation that’s drawing her into the middle of her sister and father’s feud. She shared a news headline commenting on the fact that she is the only family member not on her sister’s payroll. The former “Zoey 101” star confirmed the headline and asked for the media to leave her alone.

“Facts….now leave my broke-a– alone,” she wrote in her story (via E! News ).

Jamie Lynn also recently revealed the drama has resulted in death threats to her and her two children. The former Nickelodeon star previously received backlash for staying silent over the past 13 years as her pop star sister remained under her legal conservatorship. However, days prior to her post lamenting the death threats, the former Nickelodeon star broke her silence as the “#FreeBritney” campaign became impossible to ignore.

She explained to her curious followers that she felt it wasn’t her place to comment on her sister’s struggles before she did. However, after Britney for the first time publicly requested an end to the conservatorship in a lengthy statement to the Los Angeles Superior Court, Jamie Lynn felt comfortable speaking out.

Britney Spears called her conservatorship ‘abusive’ and revealed she wants to sue her family in a court address on June 23.

“Since the day I was born, I’ve only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls—-. I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way,” Jamie Lynn shared with her followers last week. “This situation does not affect me either way, because I’m only her sister who’s only concerned about her happiness.”

Jamie Lynn noted that she was only speaking for herself and was in no way a spokesperson for her family. She concluded her thoughts on the matter by reiterating that she supports her sister’s happiness and reminded her followers that she has no stake in keeping Britney in her conservatorship or removing her from it.

“If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100% because I support my sister; I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she’s happy. So let’s keep praying. That’s all,” she concluded.

The “ Toxic ” singer, 39, said in court last moth that her conservatorship, which has had a grip on her since 2008, is “abusive” and has left her “traumatized.”

“I just want my life back,” she said. “All I want is to own my money and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car. I want to sue my family.”

