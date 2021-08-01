Jamie Lee Curtis is proud of her daughter who has come out as transgender – The Indian Express

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |





August 1, 2021 11:22:31 am









The actor made the announcement for the first time during a cover interview for the AARP magazine. (Photo: Instagram/@curtisleejamie)

Jamie Lee Curtis is a proud mother. The Golden Globe-winning actor has shared — with permission, of course — that her younger child is a transgender woman. She made the announcement for the first time during a cover interview for the AARP magazine, saying that she and her husband Christopher Guest “watched in wonder and pride as [their] son became [their] daughter Ruby”.

According to a CNN report, 25-year-old Ruby is one of two children adopted by the couple as they struggled with infertility issues. They also have a 34-year-old daughter, Annie.

Per the report, the Knives Out actor also shared in the interview that Ruby — who works as a computer gaming editor — is planning to get married next year, and the wedding will have her mother Curtis officiating it.

On whether she will have grandchildren in the future, Curtis, 62, told the AARP reporter, “Not yet, but I do hope to”.

She shared a photo of the cover with her followers on Instagram, writing: “I’m in THE PINK! I very rarely smile in photographs. An old idea. I couldn’t help myself though during this shoot with @aarp @brianbowensmith because I AM SO HAPPY! Happy to be me. Happy to be having such a creative time… Happy that I’m sober and clear. Happy that my family is safe and flourishing…”

Per the CNN report, in 2017, Curtis — an LGBTQ ally — had shared a Huffington Post article on Twitter, writing, “Dear Trans Kids. The letter we all wish we had written. (from a trans teacher).”

Dear Trans Kids. The letter we all wish we had written. (from a trans teacher) https://t.co/7zkukilF91 via @huffpostqueer — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 24, 2017

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle