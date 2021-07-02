Jamie Durie stuck in hotel quarantine as his heavily pregnant fiancée prepares to give birth – Daily Mail

By Daily Mail Australia Reporter

Published: 00:44 EDT, 2 July 2021 | Updated: 01:30 EDT, 2 July 2021

Jamie Durie is anxiously counting down the hours until he can be by his heavily pregnant fiancée Ameka Foster’s side as he continues his stint in mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine.

On Friday, the celebrity gardener said he couldn’t wait to be reunited with Ameka as she prepares to give birth to the couple’s first child.

The 51-year-old posted a picture of the couple’s pet dog resting on her baby bump, and wrote in the caption: ‘Holding Court. Hold on baby.. home in 48 hours’.

‘Hold on baby… home in 48 hours’: Celebrity gardener Jamie Durie is stuck in hotel quarantine as his heavily pregnant fiancée Ameka Foster prepares to give birth to their first baby

The 34-year-old brunette beauty is currently 37 weeks pregnant and could give birth at anytime.

Fans wished Jamie good luck, praying he will make it in time for the birth.

Jamie was required to undergo hotel quarantine after travelling to the US to film a project for television network HGTV.

Anxious wait! The 51-year-old posted a picture of the couple’s pet dog resting on her baby bump, and wrote in the caption: ‘Holding Court. Hold on baby.. home in 48 hours’

Model Ameka made her pregnancy Instagram official in April, by sharing her first social media snap of her baby bump.

She posted two pictures of herself cradling her tummy as she celebrated her birthday.

She looked stunning in a low-cut terracotta dress, which hugged her pregnancy curves to perfection.

Ameka also showed off pregnancy glow by wearing minimal makeup and wore her glossy locks out in loose waves.

Her partner Jamie gushed over his bride-to-be in the comments section, writing ‘My loves’, along with heart and flame emojis.

Hot mama! Model Ameka made her pregnancy Instagram official in April, by sharing her first social media snap of her baby bump

Glowing! The brunette looked stunning in a low-cut terracotta dress, which hugged her pregnancy curves to perfection

Ameka’s pregnancy was revealed earlier in the April.

This will be Jamie’s second child. He has one daughter, 26-year-old Taylor Durie, from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Michelle Glennock.

In February, Jamie announced his engagement to Ameka.

‘She said YES! Thrilled to announce our engagement,’ he wrote on Instagram, alongside a gallery of photos from his romantic proposal.

Happy: In February, Jamie announced his engagement to Ameka. ‘She said YES! Thrilled to announce our engagement,’ he wrote on Instagram, alongside a gallery of photos from his romantic proposal

‘Thank you to my beautiful @amekajane for turning my life upside down. I couldn’t be happier. Magic night for a magic girl.’

He hinted he’d designed the engagement ring himself with the help of a jeweller who assisted with ‘bringing the design to life’.

Jamie was last engaged to Lisa Christie in late 2013.

Before that, he was engaged to television presenter Terasa Livingstone and jewellery designer Siobhan Way.