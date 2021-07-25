Jamie Chua officially cooperated with RARA to release the world’s first customized IP NFT – IT News Online

Jamie Chua officially cooperated with RARA to release the world’s first customized IP NFT

GlobeNewswire2021-07-25

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On July 27, Rara established a partnership with Jamie Chua to release the world’s first customized IP NFT series on the RARA NFT transaction platform. This cooperation is of landmark significance for both parties.



Jamie Chua is a celebrity in Singapore. By 2021, she has attracted more than 1.1 million fans on Instagram and nearly 450000 subscribers on YouTube.

As a fashion icon, Jamie Chua has participated in many fashion social gatherings, such as the annual icon ball. According to the South China Morning Post, Jamie Chua owns one of the world’s largest collections of HermÃ¨s handbags and has more than 200 Birkin and Kelly bags with a total value of more than $ 2 million. The most expensive handbag she has is HermÃ¨s Birkin 25 Himalayan on which there are 245 diamonds. The retail price of this bag is $432,000.

