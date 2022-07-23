jamiat-factions’-nod-to-merger,-but-no-deadline

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, putting aside their differences, the two factions of the influential

Deobandi

clerics led

Jamiat Ulama

-i- Hind have decided to formalise the roadmap to merge. The

JUH

faction led by

Maulana Mahmood Madani

after its working committee meeting on Friday issued a statement on the “reconciliation process” between the two factions. The move is seen as an assertion of a show of strength to put up a united front to voice the concerns of minorities to counter communal forces.

It is learnt that the modalities of the merger and the power sharing model will be worked out in subsequent meetings between the Presidents of the two factions Maulana Mahmood Madani and

Maulana Arshad Madani

. However, the JUH is still not willing to set a deadline for the merger.

“It was unanimously approved by the working committee to take forward the process of reconciliation. To advance this process, the WC authorised Maulana Mahmood Madani to continue the process of reconciliation and it also considers it necessary that the concerned parties should not only limit themselves to verbal discussions but present their suggestions and positions in written form.” .

Meanwhile, the working committee also discussed the on-going communal situation, hate crime, protection of the constitution and the need for an anti-blasphemy law.

In his address, Mahmood Madani said that to deal with the prevailing circumstances, JUH has been conducting interfaith harmony programs and has also established a department to fight hate crime incidents.

In a resolution approved by the working committee about the prevailing communal situations, JUH said that “religious fanaticism and insulting of religious leaders as promoted by political leaders is a grave threat to the country and would tarnish the image of the country among the global fraternity.” The working committee wants the Government of India to take measures to stop communal riots and derogatory behaviour and implement effective legislation in the light of Supreme Court directives to prevent violence.

Claiming to have the backing of over 1.2 crore members, the move by the two JUH factions to bury their differences and work out a strategy for a merger is part of its vision to strengthen the organisation to give voice to the community’s concerns as one.

The merger has long been in the works since the Delhi High Court in 2017 directed both factions to settle their differences through arbitration and arrive at a consensus.

The division in JUH was triggered during the presidential tenure of Arshad Madani who took on the reins of the organisation in 2006 when the former president Asad Madani passed away. The latter’s son and Arshad Madani’s nephew Mahmood Madani was the general secretary of the organisation. It is learnt that soon trouble broke out over the division of powers and the working of the organisation between Arshad Madani, and Mahmood Madani and the members of the executive committee.

Arshad Madani’s decisions related to the organisation were cited to be autocratic by his opponents. Consequently, Arshad Madani was dismissed as the president of the united Jamiat, leading him to form a new executive committee which he claimed to be the true Jamiat. The existing Jamiat was led by Mahmood Madani, and in April 2008 this faction appointed Usman Mansoorpuri as their first president. Mahmood Madani became President of this faction earlier this year.

Arshad Madani had meanwhile, challenged in court the move by JUH to oust him even as he led his faction. It was the Delhi High Court that in 2017 in the ongoing battle between the two factions over the validity directed the two sides to settle the matter.

