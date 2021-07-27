James Gunn gives his upcoming superhero movie the not boring title of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 – The A.V. Club

James Gunn Photo: Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

One week after calling superhero movies “mostly boring,” and one week before the release of his upcoming superhero movie, The Suicide Squad, James Gunn, the director of four superhero movies, has landed on a title for his next superhero movie. And you better believe it’s not boring. The title of James Gunn’s third Guardians Of The Galaxy movie is Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. Very exciting.

Now we’re just having a little fun with Gunn’s recent, perfectly valid comments about the state of superhero movies. He said: “We know about the way cowboy films went, and the way war films went. I don’t know, I think you don’t have to be a genius to put two and two together and see that there’s a cycle to those sorts of films, and that the only hope for the future of the comic book and superhero films is to change them up. They’re really dumb. And they’re mostly boring for me right now.”

Accidentally proving his point, Gunn served up the title for the next Guardians movie, and it was a dish we all expected to get. Not that it’s bad, but maybe a little boring? Still, in the lead-up to The Suicide Squad and its TV spin-off, Peacemaker, Gunn revealed that he finished the script for Vol. 3 about three years ago.

It’s basically been finished for years. I keep fiddling with different things and adding things, and figuring out permutations and stuff — I’m in the middle of doing another draft now — but it’s really small stuff in comparison to what it has been. It’s basically been finished since three years ago.

Despite all our teasing, few directors have been as creatively successful within the Marvel machine than Gunn. While others tend to blend into the ashen house style of Marvel, Gunn’s work has retained the energy of his early work, turning up the physical comedy and practical make-up effects. After two films, Gunn maintains that Marvel doesn’t foist Avengers story beats on his work. He says:

The only time they ever [asked me to include something for future MCU movies] was on the first movie with Thanos, putting Thanos in there. Which they wanted me to do. But besides that they’ve never done that. I have to pay attention to things that happen, which they did talk to me about – the stuff with Gamora and things like that. I know that the characters have been through certain things, so I have to deal with that stuff. But for the most part, they never once asked me to put anything in the script for Volume 3 to set up anything in the future. Nor would I do it, frankly, it’s not really my thing.

It does look like he’s managed to make a not-boring superhero movie with The Suicide Squad, but we’ll know for sure when the film hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6.

[via Collider]

