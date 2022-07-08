Home NEWS James Caan, ‘The Godfather’ star dies at 82
NEWSNews Africa

James Caan, ‘The Godfather’ star dies at 82

by News
3 views
james-caan,-‘the-godfather’-star-dies-at-82

James Caan, Hollywood actor, known as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of “The Godfather” has died.

His family confirmed his death in a statement on his verified Twitter account.

Part of the statement read, “It’s with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

The family, however, failed to disclose the cause of his death.

Some of his colleagues took to Twitter to mourn the actor.

Adam Sandler, who worked with him in “Bulletproof” and “That’s My Boy”, on his Twitter page, wrote, “Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him.

“Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were the best of the best.”

The American actor was Oscar-nominated in 1973 for his performance as Sonny Corleon of ‘The Godfather’.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Adamawa communal clash: Fintiri reviews curfew in Guyuk,...

Names of 69 Boko Haram members who escaped...

Eid-el-Kabir: Let’s sacrifice to make Kaduna, Nigeria peaceful...

Niger CAN insists on voting massively against same...

Police personnel sensitised on handling human rights, gender...

2023: Complete Ayakoromor bridge, others, IYC urges Okowa

Eid-el-Kabir: NCDC issues fresh public health advisory over...

Governor Ortom calls for religious tolerance says Nigeria...

Kuje jailbreak: Buhari govt declares 33 Boko Haram...

2023 Presidency: Things to know about Peter Obi’s...

Leave a Reply