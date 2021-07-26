Jameela Jamil Slams Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner Comparisons Amid Ben Affleck Reunion – Newsweek

Jameela Jamil has spoken out against comparisons being made between Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, after the former rekindled her romance with the latter’s ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Lopez, who was engaged to Affleck from the end of 2002 until the start of 2004, took fans back almost 20 years when she shared a picture of herself kissing the actor as she celebrated her 52nd birthday over the weekend.

But The Good Place star Jamil took to social media on Sunday to criticize subsequent comparisons that have been made between Lopez and Garner, who was married to Affleck from 2005 until their 2015 split. They divorced in 2018.

Jamil tweeted: “ABSOLUTELY not here for the Jennifer Garner comparison to JLo, with paparazzi pics of her working out, put right next to glamorous social media photos of JLo. It’s not the nineties. We aren’t still pitting women against women over a guy… ESP when only one of them wants him.”

Posting a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram, the British actress went on to urge her followers to “actively reject the rot” of consuming such media.

She wrote: “BLOCK any publication or individual pursuing this narrative. Otherwise you are directly funding patriarchy. #defundpatriarchy so that women can be free.”

Jameela Jamil has spoken out against people comparing Jennifer Lopez (L) to Jennifer Garner (R), after Lopez rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck. Garner was previously married to Affleck.

“I have lived a life of so many women seeing me as a threat or a competitor, and have never wanted that, nor have I ever seen another woman as anything other than safety in numbers, or someone to be excited about,” Jamil went on. “I’ve also often had men actively try to pit me and other women against each other.

“This b******* comes from patriarchy, and is repeatedly infused into our psyche via the mostly but not Only tabloid media. Let the Jens live. Let women live. Let girls live. Stop the rot.”

Jamil’s post came on the same day Lopez took to Instagram to share photos of herself posing on a yacht as she celebrated her birthday on the French Riviera.

And the image that caught the eye of fans was one of the singer and actress kissing Affleck—marking their debut as a couple on Lopez’s Instagram account.

Days earlier, Lopez’s friend Leah Remini posted an image of the pair embracing at her birthday party.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pictured at the “Maid in Manhattan” premiere on December 8, 2002. The pair rekindled their romance this year.

Earlier this month, Lopez spoke about the “amazing things” happening in her life, though she didn’t directly mention Affleck, who shares three children with Garner.

“I’m super happy,” she ​​said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “I know people are always wondering. How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay? This is it. I’ve never been better.

“And I want my people who care about me because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own.

“And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at. And I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the, the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.”

Lopez, who shares two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, announced her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April.