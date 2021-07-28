JAMB withdraws 14, withholds 93 UTME results – The Nation Newspaper

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday released the results of 14,620 candidates who sat for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

But after investigations, it withheld the results of 93 candidates and withdrew those earlier issued to 14 candidates for alleged malpractice.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by its Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB said its decision to release the results followed the consideration and further approval of the recommendations of the investigators by the board’s management at a meeting yesterday.

“You will recall that the board, in its earlier release, stated it would still review the results of the 2021 UTME exercise and any candidate found wanting would have his/her result withheld.

“Out of the withheld results, 13 were discovered to have been involved in examination infractions after they were released and the one earlier withdrawn, bringing the total of the results that have been withdrawn to 14,” the statement said.

Candidates whose results were withdrawn include: Gabriel Micheal, Lawson Ruth Joy, Sadiq Mahbub Auwal, Attama Lawrence Ikedichukwu, Tambaya Yahaya, Anowa Anointing and Ogbonna Joseph Dibia.

Others are: Ani Maryrose AdaLoki, Loiki Ayomiposi Precious, Ekeocha Chinecherem Michael, Oluwarotimi Toluwanimi Ayanfeoluwa, Edu Teslim Abiola, Simon Friday Promise and Onyeama Odi.

In an earlier statement, the JAMB spokesperson said investigations revealed that one of the candidates whose result was withdrawn, Lawrence, had hired a professional examination taker to sit the examination on his behalf.

The board said luck ran out on the candidate when JAMB’s post-examination processes discovered that the candidate had been impersonated in the examination. The statement said after further scrutiny, other hidden dimensions to the case were also unravelled which the candidate had admitted to in the course of perpetrating the alleged fraudulent act.

The JAMB spokesman explained that following management’s consideration and approval of the recommendations of the investigators, the result of Attama Lawrence Ikedichukwu, whose examination was taken on his behalf at the University of Nigeria, MTN Library, Nsukka, Enugu State, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, during the second session of the examination for that day, be withdrawn.

JAMB stressed that it had been viewing and assessing all closed circuit television (CCTV) footages of the examination as well as the adequacy or otherwise of the security measures put in place to forestall examination infractions.

The board warned that the above-stated case might just be the first of the many that would be unearthed in the course of the review as many more infractions might yet come to light.