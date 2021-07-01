JAMB: We didn’t fix another UTME for candidates who scored low – TheCable Lifestyle – TheCable

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it’s not true that it fixed another exam for candidates who scored low in the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to NAN, Fabian Benjamin, the board’s head of media and protocol, addressed the rumour making the rounds in some quarters in Lagos on Wednesday.

Benjamin noted that almost all results of candidates that sat for this year’s UTME have been released.

He added that at no point did JAMB announce that candidates who scored below 170 in the ongoing exercise should come for a resit on July 3.

“No examination has been fixed for any category of candidates. The attention of the board was drawn to a Twitter message credited to it (JAMB) that it had fixed another examination for candidates who scored lower than 170 in its examination and should come for a re-sit on July 3,” he said.

The development comes amid reactions trailing the mass failure among candidates who sat for this year’s UTME.

It also comes hours after JAMB had quashed claims by some UTME candidates that the board’s syllabus was responsible for the mass failure recorded in the exercise.

JAMB has started releasing results for this year’s UTME, which commenced on June 19. The exam is expected to end by July 3.

