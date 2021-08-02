Sodiq Oyeleke and Deborah Tolu-Kolawole Published 2 August 2021

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculating Board, Ishaq Oloyede; the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Universities Commission, Prof Abubakar Rasheed; and 12 heads of other agencies in the Ministry of Education on Monday handed over to the most senior officials in their agencies.

This was done at the expiration of their tenures.

The Bioreports News gathered that Oloyede and some other affected officials are eligible for reappointment for a second term by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), who is currently in the United Kingdom for an education summit and medical check-up.

JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, in an interview with The Bioreports News disclosed that Oloyede handed over before a directive came from the Ministry of Education.

“Prof Oloyede handed over already before we got directives from the Ministry of Education,” he said.

Similarly, the spokesperson of the NUC, Ibrahim Yakassai, in an interview with The Bioreports News said Rasheed also handed over on Monday.

Other heads of agencies and corporations who also handed over include the Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Hameed Boboyi; Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe of the National Business and Technical Examination Board; Prof. Sunday Ajiboye of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria; Afolabi Aderinto of the Computer Registration Council of Nigeria; Prof. Garba Azare of the National Teachers Institute; and Prof. Michael Afolabi of the Librarian Registration Council of Nigeria.

Others are Prof. Steven Ejugwu Onah of the National Mathematical Centre, Shedda; Prof. Chinyere Ohiri-Aniche of the National Institute of Nigerian Languages; Prof. Lillian Salami of the Nigerian Institute for Educational Planning and Administration; Prof. Lanre Aina of the National Library of Nigeria; Prof. Abba Haladu of the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education and Prof. Bashir Usman of the Nomadic Education Commission.

Buhari appointed the chief executives on August 1, 20216.

They were inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on August 2, 2016.