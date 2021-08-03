JAMB, NUC, UBEC, others get acting heads – The Nation Newspaper

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

Some former Chief Executives/Registrars of key agencies under the Federal Ministry of Education, whose tenure expired on July 31, have handed over to the most senior directors in the agencies.

At the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede handed over to the Director of Information Technology Services, Fabian Okoro, at the expiration of his five-year tenure.

Okoro joined JAMB in 1993 as a Programmer and rose to the position of Deputy Director in 2018.

Also, the Deputy Executive Secretary (Academics) at the National Universities Commission (NUC), Dr. Suleiman Ramon-Yusuf, took over from Prof. Abubakar Rasheed yesterday in acting capacity.

Although Prof. Rasheed’s tenure has ended, he attended a meeting yesterday between the Federal Government and leaders of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The former ES told the meeting that he was representing Education Minister Adamu Adamu.

Prof. Rasheed is a close ally and confidant of the minister.

At the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hameed Bobboyi handed over to the Deputy Executive Secretary (Technical), Dr. Bala Zakari.

Other chief executives who handed over yesterday include: Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Segun Ajiboye, handed over to the Director Human Resource Management, Dr. Stella Maryam Nwokeocha; the National Mathematical Centre (NMC), Shedda, Prof. Steven Ejugwu Onah, handed over to the Coordinator of Statistics Programme, Prof. Funmilayo Saporu, as acting Director/Chief Executive.

Chief Executive of the National Library of Nigeria (NLN), Prof. Lanre Aina, handed over to the Director of Virtual Library Services Department, Dr. Oluchi Kalu, on Friday.

Dr. Kalu, a certified Librarian, joined the agency in 1989.

The other appointees whose tenure ended at the weekend include: Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe (National Business and Technical Examination Board, NABTEB), Afolabi Aderinto (Computer Registration Council of Nigeria), Prof. Garba Dahuwa Azare (National Teachers Institute), and Prof. Michael Afolabi (Librarian Registration Council of Nigeria).

Also affected are: Prof. Chinyere Ohiri-Aniche (National Institute of Nigerian Languages), Prof. Lillian Salami (Nigerian Institute for Educational Planning and administration); Prof. Abba Haladu (National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education) and Prof. Bashir Usman (Nomadic Education Commission).

The former chief executives were appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on August 1, 2016.

Adamu swore them in on August 2, 2016 at the auditorium of the NUC in Abuja.