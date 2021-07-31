jalen-green-makes-history-as-highest-drafted-asian-american-player,-third-filipino-player-in-nba

Jalen Green made history as the NBA’s highest-drafted Asian American player in the league as well as being the third athlete of Filipino descent to make it to the NBA.

Pinoy pride: Green, 19, was previously spotted working out with the Houston Rockets and became their number two selection, according to Hypebeast.

His mother is half Filipino and from Ilocos Sur, according to Rappler.

NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson and former Golden State Warrior Raymond Townsend are the other two NBA players with Filipino heritage.

The Houston Rockets general manager, Rafael Stone, referred to Green as a “transcendent athlete” and an “extraordinarily exciting prospect.”

“I love the Philippines. They show love and support. I’m just happy I get to represent them…I hope they’re excited,” Green told ESPN.

Baller history: The young baller is predicted to be a “versatile guard who is capable of scoring inside and out.”

Green gave up going to college in order to join the G-League, the NBA’s official minor league, Forbes previously announced.

He has won three gold medals at the FIBA World Cup and the FIBA Americas Championship, according to his USA Basketball profile.

He was also named the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America Player of the Year.

Green previously visited the Philippines and played with the best high school ballers in the country as a member of the NBTC’s Fil-Am Select team.

Featured Image via Tanamoko TV (left), ESPN (right)

