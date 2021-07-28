Home POLITICS Jake Ellzey defeats Trump-endorsed widow of congressman in Texas House runoff
Jake Ellzey defeats Trump-endorsed widow of congressman in Texas House runoff

Jake Ellzey won a special a runoff election for the U.S. House Seat in Texas on Tuesday night.

Why it matters: It’s a blow for his opponent Susan Wright, widow of Rep. Ron Wright, who was endorsed by former President Trump.

What they’re saying: Navy veteran Ellzey told supporters after his win that Texans were looking for a Reagan-style “positive” Republican outlook “for the future of our country,” per the Washington Post.

  • Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that Ellzey “will be a strong and effective leader for the people of North Texas and he will fight tirelessly for their values in Washington.”

The big picture: Ron Wright became the first sitting member of Congress to die of COVID-19.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with new details throughout, including to correct an earlier headline that stated Ellzey had won a Senate seat, not a House seat.

