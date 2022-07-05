Home NEWS Jail Break: Ikuemelo Tosin Rearrested In Ondo Soakaway
NEWSNews Africa

Jail Break: Ikuemelo Tosin Rearrested In Ondo Soakaway

by News
0 views
jail-break:-ikuemelo-tosin-rearrested-in-ondo-soakaway

The Police Command in Ondo State has re-arrested one Ikuemelo Tosin, (a.k.a 4G network) a convict, who escaped during the jailbreak in Owo Correctional Centre in March.

The command spokesperson, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Akure, recalled that the convict was arrested and arraigned in court for alleged cultism and murder, and was remanded at Owo Correctional Centre.

He, however, escaped from custody in March during a jailbreak.

“Today, 4th of July, 2022 at about 0700hrs, information was received by men of Igbokoda Division in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo.

“That one Ikuemelo Tosin ‘m’, AKA 4G network, a convict, who escaped during Owo Correctional jailbreak, was in town.

“Immediately, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the division and his men went after him and was re-arrested in a soak away,” she said.

Odunlami, therefore said that Tosin would be charged to court immediately.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

2022 Hajj: Last Batch Of Oyo Pilgrims Arrive...

Kwankwaso Storms Osun For Town Hall Meeting

Rent Your Facilities To Cultists, Go To Jail...

Aide to EFCC Chairman Jailed Over Employment Scam

EPL: Super Eagle striker makes list of four...

CP Olokode moved to Force headquarters over Osun...

Political thugs, cult groups, inducement threaten Osun guber...

Man docked for alleged intimidation, falsehood against High...

Nigeria airlifts 29,128 pilgrims to Saudi Arabi in...

APC government insensitive, kick them out with your...

Leave a Reply