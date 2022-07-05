jail-break:-ikuemelo-tosin-rearrested-in-ondo-soakaway

The Police Command in Ondo State has re-arrested one Ikuemelo Tosin, (a.k.a 4G network) a convict, who escaped during the jailbreak in Owo Correctional Centre in March.

The command spokesperson, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Akure, recalled that the convict was arrested and arraigned in court for alleged cultism and murder, and was remanded at Owo Correctional Centre.

He, however, escaped from custody in March during a jailbreak.

“Today, 4th of July, 2022 at about 0700hrs, information was received by men of Igbokoda Division in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo.

“That one Ikuemelo Tosin ‘m’, AKA 4G network, a convict, who escaped during Owo Correctional jailbreak, was in town.

“Immediately, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the division and his men went after him and was re-arrested in a soak away,” she said.

Odunlami, therefore said that Tosin would be charged to court immediately.