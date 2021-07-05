Home Business Jaguar E-Type Unleashed Modernizes Beautiful Icon With 400-HP V12 – Motor1
Jul 05, 2021 at 12:11pm ET

It has modern touches like LED headlights and Bluetooth connectivity.

With its long nose and supple lines, the Jaguar E-Type remains an automotive styling icon. The oldest examples date back to 1961, so there’s room for improvement with modern tech while maintaining the classic appearance. E-Type UK’s restomod does this with its newly Unleashed model.

The starting point is the Series 3 Jaguar E-Type that dates from 1971 to 1974. The biggest change is dumping the original 5.3-liter V12 making 272 horsepower (203 kilowatts) in favor of a fuel-injected 6.1-liter V12 producing 400 hp (298 kW). It runs through a 12-branch, ceramic-coated stainless-steel exhaust. The power goes through a five-speed manual with a lightened flywheel.

To handle the heat from this big engine, there’s a high-flow aluminum radiator and oil cooler. ECU-controlled cooling fans maintain the appropriate temperature.

The E-Type Unleashed rides on fully adjustable shocks, upgraded torsion bars, and polyurethane suspension bushings. There are four-piston brake calipers at each corner with vented discs and braided lines.

There are tiny styling tweaks for the exterior. There’s a custom, chrome front bumper and LED headlights. The hood has extended louvers than on the original design. The company also fits a handcrafted, single-piece chrome rear bumper.

The E-Type Unleashed has a cabin that’s full of hand-stitched leather. Both seats are heated. There’s an aluminum center console and piano black finish on the dashboard fascia. Modern amenities include LED lighting for the gauges, Bluetooth connectivity, and a surround-sound stereo.

The E-Type Unleashed won’t be inexpensive, though. The company will charge £325,000 ($450,250 at current exchange rates) plus a donor car. Each one will require over 4,000 hours of work to restore and update the vehicle. At launch, only a convertible will be available, but other variants will come later, which will possibly be the 2+2 coupe.

Source:

E-Type UK

