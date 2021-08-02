Home WORLD NEWS Jade Carey of United States wins women’s gymnastics gold in floor exercise – ESPN
WORLD NEWS

Jade Carey of United States wins women’s gymnastics gold in floor exercise – ESPN

by admin
written by admin
jade-carey-of-united-states-wins-women’s-gymnastics-gold-in-floor-exercise-–-espn

6:25 AM ET

  • Associated Press

American gymnast Jade Carey won the gold medal on floor exercise Monday.

Carey, 21, of Arizona, bounced back from a frightening stumble during the vault final on Sunday to claim the top spot on floor with a score of 14.366. The medal is the fifth claimed by the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in Tokyo even with Simone Biles sitting out four finals to focus on her mental health.

Vanessa Ferrari of Italy, fourth at both the 2008 and 2016 Olympics, claimed silver. The 30-year-old’s dramatic performance drew a roar from the various federations inside the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee team and Mai Murakami of Japan tied for bronze with a score of 14.166. The gymnasts had both the same difficulty score and execution score in their routines.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

UN calls Myanmar military actions moves away from...

Google’s self-designed Tensor chips will power its next...

Lindsey Graham tests positive for Covid-19 and has...

Stocks making biggest moves after hours: Simon Property...

Bill and Melinda Gates have finalized their divorce...

Simone Biles announces she’ll compete in Olympics –...

Biz Markie’s Wife Says Obamas Wrote Letter of...

COVID-19: Bay Area mandates indoor masks amid Delta...

Evictions lead to rare clash between the White...

Former Daggerfall developers reveal a teaser for their...

Leave a Reply