Jacqueline Jossa gets a glossy, dark brunette hair makeover for her ‘favourite season’

We can always rely on Jacqueline Jossa for a good seasonal hair transformation. The 2019 I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! winner swaps between honey-toned blonde balayages and glossy dark brown hues depending on the time of year. Since autumn has now officially kicked in, she’s celebrating it with a brand new look.

Showing off her freshly coloured tresses on Instagram, Jac explains to her followers that autumn is her favourite season – and that she’s decided to match her hair to the “cosy” mood it brings. It’s clear from the snaps that the star has gone a lot darker in tone, swapping her summer blonde balayage for an olive-based rich brunette shade.

“I’m shooting my autumn/winter [In The Style] collection. I’ve got new hair just for the occasion! I always go back to my roots for autumn because it’s my favourite season and I like to feel warm and cosy,” Jac says on her Instagram Stories.

Left, Jac with her new brunette hair colour, and right, previously with her summer blonde shade

(Image: Instagram / Jac Jossa)

This particular shade of “glazed olive” brunette is being pegged as a top A/W22 hair colour trend by hair experts. It sounds a bit unusual but the colour is incredibly wearable and can be flattering on a range of skin tones.

“Brunettes will see an autumnal refresh with calming dark olive and violet tones added to remove any warmth and add depth and a pop of unexpected colour. It will also look its best when the hair has a luxurious shine,” explains Jordanna Cobella, Cobella salon owner and Wella Professionals expert.

Jac isn’t the only celeb to opt for a richer brunette colour for the new season. Former Corrie and Dancing on Ice star Faye Brooke also recently paid a visit to balayage pro and Wella colourist Calum Tierney, who also tends to Michelle Keegan’s incredible tresses.

Faye shows off her new mocha colour

(Image: Instagram / Calum Tierney)

Faye revealed her new “mocha melt” hair colour transformation on her Instagram page after deciding to give her mid-toned brunette look a bit of an update for autumn.

“Big hair, big dreams. Thank you @calumtierney for working your magic yet again! Wearing @saltclubhair because they’re simply the best and so are you lovely man!” she captioned a recent snap posted to her grid.

With warm mahogany and bronzed wood brunette shades also bang on-trend at the moment, we think both Faye and Jac made the perfect choices with their seasonal colour swaps.

