jackrabbits-beat-bc-for-3rd-straight-win

Jul. 5—BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits thumped the Battle Creek Bombers 14-2 Sunday afternoon for the Jackrabbits’ third win in a row. The Jackrabbits (20-15) are 8-2 in their last 10 games heading into tonight’s 6:35 p.m. game at BC.

Starting pitcher Gavin Lizik had a composed outing and picked up the win for Kokomo. He threw seven innings with seven hits, a walk, two earned runs and a strikeout.

The Jackrabbits had just one extra-base hit, a double by Jakob Marsee, but did damage on the basepaths with eight stolen bases. Marsee, Camden Vasquez and Adam Crampton each had a pair of steals.

Marsee was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Santiago was 3 for 5 with an RBI.

—On Saturday, the Jackrabbits beat Battle Creek 7-1 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The teams were tied 1-all after two innings and the game stayed that way until Kokomo blew the game open with six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Kokomo starter Connor Linchey threw seven innings with five hits, a walk, an earned run and three strikeouts. Reliever Cooper Omans got the last out of the eighth inning for the win.

Michael Snyder was 2 for 3 with a triple and a run scored for Kokomo.