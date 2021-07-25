jackie-mason,-legendary-comedian,-dies-at-93

(CNN) Comedian Jackie Mason, known for his rapid-fire befuddled observations in a decades-long standup career, died at a New York hospital Saturday at the age of 93, long-time friend and collaborator Raoul Felder told CNN on Saturday night.

“He died peacefully with several close friends and family at his side,” Felder said. Mason had been hospitalized for two weeks with difficulty breathing, Felder said.

Although he was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Mason came of age in New York, with brief career turns as an amateur boxer and ordained rabbi before getting into comedy. Mason was a master of the “Borscht Belt” style of standup, leaning heavily on Jewish culture and expressions. In his later years, Mason curated a vlog called “The Ultimate Jew” on his website.