Jack Keane warns of ‘huge problem’ in Afghanistan as US withdraws troops – Fox News

In an interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) explained the “failure” by the Biden administration that resulted in the Taliban making advances in Afghanistan after the U.S. announced a withdrawal of troops. He warned that Taliban will exert pressure on key cities in the coming weeks.

GEN. JACK KEANE (RET.): There is a possibility here with the momentum that the Taliban have gained largely due to lack of U.S. presence, particularly air power and robust intelligence capability, which gets you to be able to figure out what the Taliban is up to. That is a possibility, certainly, that the Taliban is going to take control. And let’s think about this. Certainly, President Biden, when he made the decision to pull all U.S. forces out, does not want the Taliban to take control and al Qaeda and ISIS to resurge, which we know would likely happen.

But what they failed to do is put in place a good transition and strategy to deal with the situation without those 2,500 U.S. forces on the ground.

So we have a huge problem on our hands. Half of those districts, as the map indicates, are under the control of the Taliban. Now, the Afghan security forces willingly gave some of that up because, without air power, they can’t defend… the entire country. So they are consolidating their forces around the provincial capitals, which there are 34, and they’re still in control of those. But the Taliban at some point is going to exert pressure on those capital cities. And it’s coming. They may wait until the 31 of August when U.S. forces are officially out. I think they’ll probably start to move before that.

