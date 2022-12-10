Jack Grealish’s girlfriend Sasha Attwood shares glimpse of lavish WAG hotel in Qatar

When the FIFA World Cup kicked off at the end of November, it wasn’t just the football players touching down in Qatar.

Their wives and girlfriends – WAGs – including Sasha Attwood, girlfriend to midfielder Jack Grealish, joined the squad in the country to cheer on the Three Lions throughout the tournament.

Sasha, 26, is a fashion model and social media influencer with 159,000 followers on Instagram.

After being scouted by a modelling agent at the age of 13 while out with her mum on a shopping trip in Birmingham, she is currently represented by Elite Modeling Agency, EWG Management, and J’adore Models.

Sasha Attwood took to her Instagram to share photos from the lavish yacht all the England WAGs are staying on for the World Cup

(Image: Sasha Attwood/Instagram)

The young model has worked with fashion brands including Boohoo and was most recently signed as the new face of L’Oreal, following in the footsteps of former WAG Cheryl Tweedy who previously fronted ad campaigns for the beauty brand.

She also has her own YouTube channel, where she posts fashion hauls and vlogs and has over 40,000 subscribers.

Sasha Attwood shared a sweet snap with beau Jack Grealish ahead of England’s match

(Image: Sasha Attwood/Instagram)

She has been dating Jack Grealish, 27, since the age of 16, when the pair met while attending St Peter’s Roman Catholic Secondary School in Solihull, Birmingham.

They have been together for over a decade now, and the Manchester City player has even sparked engagement rumours telling reporters earlier this year: “My mum and dad are married, so of course I want to do that.”

The couple currently live together in a £5.6million mansion in the Cheshire countryside.

While Sasha and the other Wags are abroad however, they’re living the life of luxury aboard a £1 billion yacht.

Childhood sweethearts: the model and influencer has been dating midfielder Jack Grealish for over a decade

(Image: Sasha Attwood/Instagram)

Despite having a strict set of rules in place, including no public drinking, displays of affection or revealing clothing, that didn’t stop Sasha posting a series of photographs to her Instagram.

Sat on a sofa on a balcony, the model layered a cream tweed jacket over a white crop top and light wash denim shorts. A pair of colourful Nike trainers and minimal jewellery, including a silver necklace bearing her name, completed the look.

Her blonde locks were styled into loose waves.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the influencer also shared a look at her ensuite bathroom featuring a double vanity.

Sasha Attwood has been giving her Instagram followers a glimpse into life aboard the luxury WAG yacht while she’s in Qatar

(Image: Sasha Attwood/Instagram)

The marble countertop has two sinks set into the counter, with intricately carved silver taps.

There is also recessed lighting providing a flattering light in the bathroom.

Posting a mirror selfie, Sasha can be seen pouting for the camera, her right hand in the air flashing a peace symbol with her fingers.

Two pocket doors have been slid fully open as Sasha stands in the doorway.

In the snap, she’s wearing a green crop top and coordinating high waisted mini skirt along with a Gucci bucket hat.

In the background of the image, a plush white bathroom can be seen hanging from a hook in the bathroom. There are also some luxury bath products in view, located in between the two sinks.

A black handbag with a chain strap can just be seen peeking into the edge of the frame, sat on top of a chest of drawers in the main room.

READ NEXT:

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s friend dies in Kenya plane crash

Click here for today’s top showbiz news

Mike Tindall sports nail polish by daughter Mia, 8, on loved-up day date with Zara

Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner pregnant! Star announces baby news on Channel 4 show

For the latest showbiz exclusives, sign up to our daily OK! newsletter

Story Saved

You can find this story in My Bookmarks.Or by navigating to the user icon in the top right.

–