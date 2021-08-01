Jaan Kumar Sanu says he was rejected for jobs because he is Kumar Sanu’s son, ‘even before they heard me sing’ – Hindustan Times

Jaan Kumar Sanu, the son of noted playback singer Kumar Sanu, has said that being the son of a famous person has been disadvantageous, instead of working in his favour.

In an interview, Jaan Kumar Sanu said that he’s been rejected for jobs purely on the basis of being Kumar Sanu’s son. He admitted that appearing on the reality show Bigg Boss has helped him cultivate his own identity in the industry.

Jaan told a leading daily that he is earning his ‘daily bread just like any ordinary person does’. “In fact, I would say I am struggling double the efforts put by any normal person because I am Kumar Sanu’s son,” he said.

“People think that I am born with a silver spoon and everything comes to me easy but that’s not the case,” he continued. “Honestly, it’s been much more difficult. I can’t talk about other people, I can talk about myself. Because I am so and so’s son, people think that ‘this guy was born with a silver spoon and he has got a lot of work’. So why help someone who’s already so privileged. ‘Let’s give someone else a chance’, and that has worked against me for so many years. I’ve been rejected by people even before they have heard me singing. They have not heard me and have just assumed that I must be having a lot of work. I am fighting against it and trying to prove myself.”

Jaan had previously said that his parents separated when his mother was pregnant with him, and that he has never taken his father’s help for professional reasons. “My father has never been a part of my life. I have no idea why he never supported or promoted me as a singer – you can ask him why,” he’d told a leading daily.