J.T. Tuimoloau just committed to Ohio State days ago and already helping recruit

J.T. Tuimoloau committed to the Ohio State football team days ago, and he’s already making waves. One of the reasons he chose the Buckeyes was the family feel, and now he’s trying to bring others into the fold, starting with a five-star defensive lineman from Texas.

Tuimoloau has been reaching out to Omari Abor, who is the No. 5 defensive lineman in the country, according to 247Sports composite. All crystal ball predictions for Abor are for him to land with Oklahoma, but no predictions have a high level of confidence.

The newest member of OSU’s 2021 recruiting class is wasting no time trying to lure in other big-time recruits. As you can see in the tweet below, Tuimoloau is rolling out the red carpet in hopes of helping solidify an all-time defensive unit in Columbus.

We love to see current recruits and players letting those who are considering Ohio State know why they love it so much. Everyone wants to be part of a family and that’s something that players and coaches have worked hard to build at OSU.

And we kind of think it’s a pretty good selling point too.

