J.T. Poston leads Barbasol, but James Hahn stole the show with a third-round 60

After the third round of the Barbasol Championship, J.T. Poston remains at the top of the leaderboard. Poston’s second consecutive round of 66 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, was enough to keep ahead of some pretty aggressive chasers.

One in particular.

While it’s Poston’s name at the top next to his 19-under total, the most eyes were arguably on James Hahn on a day when the Barbasol was pushed back because of weather and then pushed back again. The final groups didn’t even hit the first tee until shortly before 5 p.m., but by that time Hahn had made huge strides – to the tune of 46 spots – up the leaderboard. Hahn is now 17 under and in third, one shot behind Luke List in second.

After opening rounds of 69-70 at Keene Trace, Hahn came back on Saturday with a 12-under 60. He has four birdies on the front nine plus an eagle at the par-5 fifth then made four more birdies and another eagle, at the par-5 15th, on the back.

Hahn, a two-time winner on Tour, has only made nine cuts in 21 starts this season, but something clicked on Saturday.

“You know, earlier in the week I was kind of messing around with different practice routines with my putting stroke,” he said. “Yesterday actually I changed my routine, decided not to take anymore practice strokes at the ball. That freed me up a little bit, but had no idea I was going to shoot like that today.”

After he chipped in on 15 for eagle, Hahn had to do a double-take. The leaderboard showed him at 11 under for the day, but he had “no idea I was that far deep into the round.”

He had a putt for 59 on 18, but missed.

“Felt like you only get so many opportunities to shoot 59, so I wanted to be aggressive,” he said of playing the final hole. “Took driver off the tee, didn’t make a great swing but ended up in the fairway. I was lucky enough to put my hand on it. Hit a great second shot. The balls haven’t been spinning back all week and to see it spin back 20 feet was kind of heartbreaking, but I hit a good number, landed right next to the flag and I hit a really good putt. Speed was perfect, just didn’t give it enough break.”

Joseph Bramlett is also at 17 under and in a tie for third with Hahn. David Lingmerth and Seamus Power are both tied for fifth at 16 under.

