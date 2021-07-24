J.K. Simmons’ Spider-Man Screen Test Proves He Was The Perfect J. Jonah Jameson For The MCU – GameRant

J.K. Simmons is so iconic the MCU didn’t bother to find a new Jonah Jameson and this clip has him sporting his Spider-Man: No Way Home look.

Back in the early 2000s when Sam Raimi’s first Spider-Man was coming together, there was a lot of buzz over who would get to play Peter Parker. However, finding the ideal boss for Spider-Man at The Daily Bugle was just as important, and it turns out actor J.K. Simmons was perfect from the very start.

J. Jonah Jameson’s hardline approach to running The Daily Bugle has always been a staple in Parker’s life ever since the first issue of The Amazing Spider-Man came out in 1963, with Stan Lee defining the character as a really grumpy version of himself at his worst. Nevertheless, Simmons ended up nailing the role in such a unique way that footage of him early on shows why the MCU brought him back for one of Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s best moments.

The screen test clip opens up with the signature font of Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and then shows Simmons reading some of Jameson’s first lines straight from the script. In one of his usual anti-Spidey rants, Jameson complains about the latest of Spider-Man’s public appearances and how difficult it is to find decent pictures of the web-swinger. It’s a moment that directly results in Peter getting hired at the Bugle for his VIP access to exclusive images of himself.

It’s worth noting that in this screen test, Jameson is not sporting the flat top hairstyle that is typically associated with the character because Simmons is naturally bald. However, in his Far From Home appearance, Jameson is now bald and finds his home in an Infowars-type show, where he can freely blurt out all the Spider-Man slander he wants without the liability he had at The Daily Bugle.

Simmons’ return is proof of how iconic his role was in early superhero films and his conversion from print to digital could not have been pulled off in a better way in this day and age. Despite also having won multiple awards for Whiplash and even having a DC Justice League part under his belt, Commissioner Gordon is not the role that’s made him a pop culture icon, it’s J. Jonah Jameson.

After such an epic cliffhanger in Far From Home to interrupt Zendaya and Tom Holland’s romantic web-swinging, it wouldn’t be surprising if Simmons had an even bigger role messing up Spider-Man’s life in No Way Home. For now, it seems Simmons was quite busy getting in the best shape of his life for Amazon’s The Tomorrow War sequel.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 17, 2021.

Source: DrJerrytownfromcity|Youtube





