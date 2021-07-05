Nollywood actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh, have slammed Yomi Fabiyi on his new movie, ‘Oko Iyabo’.

The movie depicted a real-life case involving a fellow actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, fondly known as Baba Ijesha, who was accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

The minor in the case is the foster daughter of comedienne, Princess, and actresses like Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing had spoken in support of the minor.

However, Yomi Fabiyi took sides with Baba Ijesha during the case and released the movie a few days after Baba Ijesha was released on bail.

Nigerians on social media had slammed Fabiyi for creating such a movie and for using the names ‘Princess’ and ‘Iyabo’ to depict the real-life situation.

Reacting to the movie, Iyabo Ojo, wrote, “The events of the past few weeks involving one of our colleagues before the court has drawn lots of reactions from different quarters

“However, it is necessary we exercise patience, so we don’t fall into the danger of intruding into the sacred issues already instituted.

“Yet, civility demands all parties, both those directly involved and other interested parties hesitate from being too emotional or biased about the plague of child molestation ravaging our society.

“Therefore, as a victim of sexual violence and stakeholder in film industry, we are oblige to jealously guard our actions and activities not to jeopardise the very cherished societal values we hold dear to our hearts.

“It is no longer news that Yomi Fabiyi just released a movie, titled, ‘Oko Iyabo’ that portrayed a young girl with the mischievous career goal to be a prostitute.

“I’m honestly waiting for our elders in the industry to grant another press conference and address the sad issue of a movie that promotes abuse and ridicules a girl child, being a gross violation of the fundamental human right to dignity and more so, against the child rights law of Lagos State.

“This is even against the court ruling that individuals should refrain from commenting or doing anything that would undermine the powers of the court or unduly influence the proceedings in court.

“It is tragic to see a movie teaching our children that it is right to have a relationship with an adult.

“The President of TAMPAN (Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association) @mrlatin1510 our elders @princejidekosoko @adebayo.salam should swing into action and caution the producer and all persons involved in this film.

“Ironically, Yomi call himself a friend and junior colleague to Baba Ijesha yet at every slightest opportunity, you are using his situation to your advantage, to project your fame.

“You call yourself a human right activist but yet you have subjected a minor and girl to more ridicule and abuse.

“Take note, an army of biased adults and myopic persons can never silence my voice.

“The narration of the dastardly act cannot be misinterpreted. No adult should be allowed to intimidate or deprive that 14years old girl from getting justice.

“The wheel of justice grind slowly but justice shall be served.”

In the same vein, Dikeh has criticised Fabiyi as she wrote, “Yomi, I have intentionally stayed off your opinion in recent matters.

“But what you have just done by capitalizing on the pain and agony of a molested child and the slap in the mother’s face, I am ashamed I know you.

“It’s a slap on all rape victims(dead or alive). Yomi, I expected better of you. My prayers for you is that you find men and women who will fight for your children if they see injustice but God forbid they ever see it.

“I can’t tell a grown man what to do but I sincerely hope there is a part of the law that can handle this ‘bully’.

“I wouldn’t disrespect you nor will I hate you. I don’t feed you, so I add no value but I will look you in the eyes and tell you the damn truth. You’re wrong.

“What you have done is disgusting and it’s called bullying.

“You have displayed bitterness and anger. This has nothing to do with your support for an accused rapist. This is your heart coming out to dance.”