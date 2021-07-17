iyabo-ojo-throws-graduation-party-for-daughter-priscilla-on-same-day-herbalist-who-wished-her-dead-passed-away

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo went all out in celebrating her daughter, Priscilla, who recently graduated from university

The doting mum threw a lovely graduation party for Priscilla at her popular nightclub around the Lekki area of Lagos

Iyabo shared a lengthy video on Instagram that captured the beautifully decorated venue for the celebration

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo doesn’t hold back when it comes to showing support for her children and celebrating their achievements.

Days after sharing the news that her second child, Priscilla, completed her university education, the doting mum threw a graduation party for her.

Iyabo Ojo organises grad party for daughter Priscilla.

Photo: @iyaboojofeespris

Source: Instagram

A super-hyped Iyabo took to her Instagram page with a lengthy video showing the plans that had been made for the celebration which took place at her popular nightclub in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The video captured a large banner that carried Priscilla’s photo and a caption that read: “Celebration night with Priscy Ojo.”

In a different portion of the video, the actress made her way to the kitchen and showed her fans some of the delicacies to be served at the event. Iyabo also showed fans a lounge area that had been specially decorated for the celebrant of the day.

Coincidentally, the celebration fell on the same that a herbalist who wished death upon the actress allegedly passed away.

Iyabo in her video post kept hammering that the night is a double celebration for her as she requested for ‘akara’; a Yoruba snack that is often eaten after the death of an individual.

Check out the video below:

Pay Attention: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans, colleagues congratulate Iyabo

Upon sharing the video, fans and colleagues of the actress flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages for her and Priscilla.

Read some of their comments below:

officialowengee said:

“Congratulations.”

iamfunkeetti said:

successful99s ONS MY LOVE PLSSSS O, STILL IN LOCATION.”

successful99 said:

“Congratulations if God be for you who can be against you . Indeed double celebration.”

mety_dania said:

“Yes ooo double celebration No weapon fashioned against u shall prosper IJN.”

Mr P rains cash on Priscilla

Singer Mr P was also among the guests who came to celebrate with the actress and her daughter.

A video captured the singer spraying money on Priscilla.

Screenshots below:

Mr P attends Pricilla’s graduation party.

Photo: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo surprises son on his birthday

Meanwhile . previously reported that the Nollywood actress took to social media with a video of the moment she flew into turkey just to surprise her son, Festus on his birthday.

The young man could not hide his astonishment on sighting his mother with the gifts and people she came with.

Iyabo also had a trumpet man, cake, food and confetti with her just to make the day special for her son.

Source: .