iwerekun-community-high-school-wins-2021-tolaram-science-challenge

Lagos, Nigeria. Friday, June 25, 2021. In what could be described as a show of academic brilliance, Iwerekun Community High School, Lagos demonstrated its academic prowess as one of the best among the participating schools from the Ibeju-Lekki as it emerged the winner of the 2021 edition of the Tolaram Science Challenge.

The Tolaram Science Challenge is a science-based competition among schools in the Ibeju Lekki axis of Lagos state facilitated by the Tolaram Group, one of the leading conglomerates in Nigeria as part of the group’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives targeted at developing and promoting science education amongst the students of the area.

Iwerekun Community High School emerged winner by defeating Magbon Alade Senior Grammar School in a keenly contested grand finale of the 2021 edition of the competition which was sponsored by the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) Company with product support from other companies in the group including Dufil Prima Foods Limited, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, TG Arla, makers of Dano Milk and Kellogg Tolaram, makers of famous cereals and snacks like Coco Pops.

A total of 14 secondary schools participated in the fifth edition of this annual competition from group stages to the grand finale with each school represented by Six (6) students. The students were drilled in five core subjects namely; Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and General Knowledge.

Apart from the scholarships support given to the best students from each school as has been done in every year’s edition, the first, second, third and fourth position were rewarded with cash prizes, and trophies whereas all the other participants received wonderful gifts including science textbooks.

Speaking at the grand finale of the competition, the Chairman, Lekki Worldwide, Mr Biodun Dabiri who expressed profound appreciation to Tolaram Group on the initiative stated that such gesture would go a long way to create a better future for the youths and Nigeria especially in the area of technological advancement.

“In any country that is emerging like Nigeria, the future is in the hand of the youth. We must mould them while they are young. There is no way we can have a better future without moulding them and that is what Tolaram is spearheading”, Dabiri said.

He advised the students to work hard and study courses that are relevant such that they become a part of the growth process of the economic zone in the future.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Lagos State, Oluseyi Whenu disclosed that he is indeed grateful for the support by the group towards improving science education in the state noting that the Sanwo-Olu-led administration places utmost priority on education and technology as they remain key pillars in the desire to transform the state.

While commending the organiser on the laudable initiative, Whenu advised the students to be focused and determined in their pursuit of academic excellence noting that the Lagos state government is looking forward to having them play a significant role in the future in the emergence of a greater Lagos and Nigeria as a nation.

“To the students, you are all on course. And you know the sky will not limit you. That is why this program is important. So, you have to embrace it. For those of you who participated in the competition, you are all winners. Competition is a race and it is those that are dogged and resilient in their approach that would get to the top. The heights attained by many of the distinguished guests here are not by sudden flight. While some others were busy sleeping, they were busy burning midnight candles”, he said.

In his own remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Free Zone, Mr Dinesh Rathi stated that despite the challenge posed by COVID-19, it was gladdening to note that the competition lived up to its billings especially with the level of competition among the students. Rathi disclosed that the initiative remains one of the numerous ways through which the Tolaram Group and Lagos Free Zone continue to constructively engage with the young science enthusiasts in the community.

He equally expressed delight at the enthusiasm, passion, commitment and keen interest exhibited by the students towards expanding their knowledge through the initiative, urging them to continue to work hard in the pursuit of their dreams.

“The essence of this competition is to develop and further the interest in science. This is because, with science, you can create things and wonders. And we need those creators in this country. As you can see, many activities are going on around here. In 5 or 10 years times, you will be ripe to contribute your part in this zone”, he added.

Speaking shortly after receiving the trophy, the team captain, Iwerekun Community High School, Mr Nzewu Chibuikem thanked the Tolaram Group for its numerous interventions towards the improvement of education in the Ibeju Lekki axis, which have been proven by the quality of competition and outstanding performances of students not only through the initiative but qualifying examinations at the secondary level.

