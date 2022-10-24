Home ENTERTAINMENT ‘I’ve Started A 40-Day Fasting & Prayers So That Davido Won’t Change His Mind About Marrying Chioma’
ENTERTAINMENT

‘I’ve Started A 40-Day Fasting & Prayers So That Davido Won’t Change His Mind About Marrying Chioma’

by News
5 views
‘I’ve Started A 40-Day Fasting & Prayers So That Davido Won’t Change His Mind About Marrying Chioma’

Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu has indicated that he has embarked on a 40-day fasting and prayers.

According to him, the spiritual move is to help Davido marry Chioma adding that it will prevent Davido from changing his mind about marrying Chioma.

READ ALSO: ‘Your Desperation For Marriage Is Becoming Too Much’ – Uche Maduagwu Tells Nkechi Blessing
He made this known in a recent post that he made on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

Read the post below;

Some reactions the post got are;

angelctp – Wether they marry or not chioma has gained a lot. David will be In her life forever. If its me I don’t even need marriage to seal it if I have good relationship with the guy. 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

patiencelawrence5315patience – I am with you my brother 🙏

msjaynez – No be to marry be the problem na make the marriage work. So pray for both

ifeorahokwie – That is the least of our problems now Uche. Flood and insecurities and how to solve them is number 1 on our list Nna 😂

gloriadavid22 – When they are both ready they will Marry,if u like do forty days and forty night fasting😂😂😂😂😂😂 if they n

Source: www.-

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

LYRICS: Meghan Trainor

LYRICS: Iyanya

LYRICS: Iyanya ft Kuami Eugene

LYRICS: Iyanya

LYRICS: Iyanya

Reactions As Statistics Show Ghanaians Are The Most...

‘It Is Difficult To Get A Movie Role...

All You Need To Know About James Patterson:...

“My Soul Bleeds”-Samini Writes To President Nana Akufo...

What Actually Happened To Charlie Battles: Reba McEntire’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.