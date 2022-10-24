‘I’ve Started A 40-Day Fasting & Prayers So That Davido Won’t Change His Mind About Marrying Chioma’

Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu has indicated that he has embarked on a 40-day fasting and prayers.

According to him, the spiritual move is to help Davido marry Chioma adding that it will prevent Davido from changing his mind about marrying Chioma.

He made this known in a recent post that he made on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

Read the post below;

Some reactions the post got are;

angelctp – Wether they marry or not chioma has gained a lot. David will be In her life forever. If its me I don’t even need marriage to seal it if I have good relationship with the guy. 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

patiencelawrence5315patience – I am with you my brother 🙏

msjaynez – No be to marry be the problem na make the marriage work. So pray for both

ifeorahokwie – That is the least of our problems now Uche. Flood and insecurities and how to solve them is number 1 on our list Nna 😂

gloriadavid22 – When they are both ready they will Marry,if u like do forty days and forty night fasting😂😂😂😂😂😂 if they n

