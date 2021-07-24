‘I’ve never been as frustrated professionally as I am right now’, UAB doctor says about low vaccination rate – AL.com

Doctors are growing more frustrated, as Alabama’s vaccination rate remains at a standstill and last in the United States while the Delta variant drives case numbers and hospitalizations upward.

“For me personally, I’ve never been as frustrated professionally as I am right now,” said Dr. Michael Saag, a professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB. “I had hoped and prayed for a successful vaccine and was frankly surprised when the vaccine showed its efficacy to the degree that it is and its safety. And I thought, my goodness, there’s a Christmas miracle if we’ve ever seen one in our lifetime. It actually happened.”

Despite the efficacy of a free vaccine, only a third of Alabamians are fully vaccinated now and the politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked skepticism for medical science and frustrated healthcare professionals working to save lives.

Saag said he thinks he can speak for all the physicians he works with to say that they’re doing the best they can and working with the best of intentions. But then, for him, it gets personal.

“And to my surprise and horror, people are not lining up to get the vaccine that’s offered to them free and that works extraordinarily well,” he said. “People are choosing to remain in harm’s way, but worse, when they get infected, they put people who are vaccinated at risk, at least those who are immunocompromised who could get very sick from this.”

Brytney Cobia, a hospitalist at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, told AL.com that caring for COVID patients is different now than it was last year due to so many people opting not to get vaccinated to prevent potential disease and death.

“You kind of go into it thinking, ‘Okay, I’m not going to feel bad for this person, because they make their own choice,’” Cobia posted on Facebook. “But then you actually see them, you see them face to face, and it really changes your whole perspective, because they’re still just a person that thinks that they made the best decision that they could with the information that they have, and all the misinformation that’s out there.”

Her words went viral this week, carried in news outlets from England to Australia, from Kentucky to Miami, from CNN to The Washington Post. But the post also drew criticism and pushback and even anger across social media. Cobia declined to comment further this week, telling AL.com she had received threats after sharing her perspective.

Saag said he considers the distrust in medical science “the assassination of the trusted voice.”

“People who we normally in the past would listen to and heed because we knew they were giving us sound advice,” he told Al.com. “Those individuals are still giving us sound advice, but they’re being demonized by social media and other places that basically have taken that voice away to the detriment of everyone who lives in our community and to our country as a whole.”

“Other countries are not seeing this. A lot of other countries are moving forward with vaccinations with an aggressive, open mind because they know what the data are. We have the data. The media has reported it accurately. We just have a resistant portion of our population who don’t want to heed the warning.”

In fact, other states are also moving forward. Vermont is seeing double the vaccination rate in Alabama, as more than two thirds of Vermont residents are now fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But another 10 states — including Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas — are seeing vaccination rates more in line with Alabama, each well below 40 percent.

Saag said if people don’t want to use the vaccine, the U.S. should send it to other countries before it expires because countries all around the world, especially resource-poor countries that are clamoring for it while case rise. But he would prefer to get this country vaccinated first while everyone has immediate access.

“If our people don’t want it, then fine,” he said. “We’ll send it before it expires someplace else, but I’d rather see all the people in the United States get vaccinated, protect ourselves, take care of our own, and then we can begin exporting to elsewhere. But it’s really an individual’s choice. We haven’t mandated it. To me, it’s a tragedy. And it’s extraordinarily frustrating for me as an individual, as a provider, as a researcher to see this happening.”

He said, as a healthcare provider, he likens the pandemic to being at war. He compared it to servicemen and women who went to Vietnam and fought and put their lives on the line for a greater good. And when they came back, they were largely ignored and even ridiculed.

He said it’s beginning to feel that way a little bit in the healthcare community.

“I see my colleagues running into battle every day,” he said. “They are taking care of people as they come in, regardless of their vaccination status. But at some point, it feels like a portion of the population is almost thumbing their nose at people who are trying to do the right thing and take care of folks in a professional way, but they are not given any regard when they are trying to protect people from showing up at the emergency room and overwhelming the hospitals again. And that is remarkably frustrating, for everyone.”

Politicization of the pandemic has contributed to the distrust in doctors, Saag said. But he said that while people may question it, he does not speak from a political perspective.

“Politics has nothing to do with this,” he said. “This is public health 101. There’s nothing political about it. When you see an emerging crisis like this, we use the data that’s in front of us and give advice based on that. There may be politics in the negative messaging, perhaps. I don’t understand where it comes from. It’s not based in data.

“This is what’s becoming very frustrating for a lot of us not only in the public health field, but also physicians in the hospital taking care of the new onslaught of cases and looking around and seeing the folks who are coming into the hospital going on ventilators now as people who resisted the vaccine message because they saw the messaging through a political lens.

“I can promise you there is no politics in this, from the messaging that I’m giving, the CDC is giving, the WHO is giving. They’re giving the advice based on sound public health and medical science advice. End of discussion.”