“I’ve made mistakes” – BBNaija star Emmanuel apologises over his actions during reunion

Big Brother . star, Emmanuel, has tendered a public apology to his fans and followers for his actions on the season 6 reunion show.

It would be recalled that during the Big Brother . reunion that was aired recently, the former housemate came into the bad book of netizens, especially the EmmaRose shippers, after his in-house lover, Liquorose, recalled how she caught him with a lady in Dubai, which led to their split.

However, in his defense, the former Mr. Nigeria claimed that he never asked Liquorose to be his girlfriend, so they were technically not in a relationship.

The revelation sparked outrage from fans, who took to social media to air their displeasure with his attitude on the show.

Well, Emmanuel, via his official Twitter handle, has now apologized to his fans and everyone who was disappointed with his actions. He stated that he has learned his lessons and is trying to be a better man.

In his words,

“The last couple of weeks has been quite something and It has taken me a little while to put my thoughts into words. I have made mistakes and I’m by no means perfect but watching myself at the reunion and seeing all of it made me realize I need to reassess a lot of things. It’s needless to say I respect women a lot. I’m putting in the work to be a better person because I could be many things but that person at the reunion and in those issues isn’t it at all I’ll also like to take this time to apologize to all who felt disappointed by my actions, my fans, my brands, and my family, words aren’t enough to say how sorry I am but I can promise to put in the work to be a better man, you all can be proud of. And to all those who have .stood solidly behind me, words aren’t enough but, I hope a thank you, for now, will suffice. In the same spirit, I welcome you all to a new month, the second part of the year, and I wish you all, more life and more grace to carry on I love you all”.