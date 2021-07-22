“I’ve been Wizkid’s fan since I was 16, the day I’ll finally get to talk to him I won’t be able to hold back my tears” – Bobrisky

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has revealed he’s a big fan of superstar singer, Wizkid.

According to the 28-year-old Internet celebrity, he has been a fan of the ‘Ojelegba’ crooner since he was 16 years old. Speaking further, Bob noted that the day he finally gets to talk to the singer he would shed uncontrollable tears as he’s sure he wont be able to hold back the tears of Joy.

He opened up to his fans that the different times he had the opportunity to meet Wizkid he was shy and couldn’t summon enough courage to greet him.

Sharing a photo of Wizkid on his official Instagram page, Bob wrote,

“The only dude I dey trip for 🙈🙈🙈 Dis guy I love him die I don’t know y 😂 D day I will talk to him ehnnn I will definitely cry cos I won’t be able to hold my tears. Have been his fan since I was 16yrs. Have had opportunities to say hi to him many times at d club but I was then shy. He is d best artist in Africa you can’t drag that with him naaaa you can’t”.

See his post below,