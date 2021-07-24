ITV addresses claims Jenna Coleman’s Victoria has been axed – digitalspy.com

ITV have responded after reports claimed that Victoria, starring Doctor Who alumni Jenna Coleman, has been axed.

The Sun claims that the drama, which aired its third series in 2019, isn’t coming back for a fourth due to a decline in viewership.

In response, the channel issued a statement that reads: “There are no plans presently to film Victoria, but that’s not to say we won’t revisit the series with the production team at a later date.”

These comments echo ones made be Coleman herself while promoting the third series, stating: “It’s definitely going to take a break, bit of a breather and then we’re working out… there’s a lot of conversations, do you start at the Crimean War, or do you start later?

“I mean there’s too much story, unless I literally did commit until I am 63.”

Even last year, she confirmed those options were still being kept open, stating: “There may be another series. I’m waiting until I age a bit more. There’s too much of a good story (to stop making the show).”

So, Victoria series 4 might be a while off, and it might not actually happen, but the plug definitely hasn’t been outright pulled.

