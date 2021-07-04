‘it’s-unnecessarily-dangerous’:-sacramento-residents-concerned-after-mailbox-explosion

-
KCRA – Sacramento Videos
COVID-19 delta variant in Sacramento region: How far has it spread and what are doctors recommending?
On Friday, KCRA 3 learned the highly contagious delta strain of the COVID-19 virus has been circulating in the Greater Sacramento region for months now. KCRA 3 asked Dr. Aimee Sisson, public health information officer for Yolo County, why there appeared to be so much variation in local infection numbers. Sisson said that Yolo County could be overrepresented in a side-by-side comparison. Unlike other counties, Yolo is partnered with UC Davis Health to process its test results faster, while other labs can take weeks. See more in the video above.
-
Reuters Videos
U.N. warns of worsening famine in Ethiopia
Top U.N. officials warned the Security Council on Friday (July 2) that more than 400,000 people in Ethiopia’s Tigray region were now in famine, and that there was a risk of more clashes in the region despite a unilateral ceasefire by the federal government. Acting U.N. aid chief Ramesh Rajasingham told the council that the humanitarian situation in Tigray had “worsened dramatically” in recent weeks “One of the most distressing trends is an alarming rise in food insecurity and hunger due to conflict. More than 400,000 people are estimated to have crossed the threshold into famine and another 1.8 million people are on the brink of famine. Some are suggesting that the numbers are even higher. Thirty-three thousand children are severely malnourished.” The Security Council held its first public meeting since fighting broke out in November between government forces, backed by troops from neighboring Eritrea, and Tigray People’s Liberation Front fighters with the northern region’s former ruling party. Food aid destined for Tigray was held for four days at a checkpoint controlled by government-allied Amhara regional forces last weekend. Ethiopia on Friday (July 2) denied blocking the humanitarian aid, amid accusations it is using hunger as a weapon. Images obtained by Reuters on Friday also show a bridge used to deliver supplies into Tigray region destroyed. The pictures, taken by Planet Labs, visually confirm UN ground reporting, of the Amba Bridge over Tezeke River being damaged. The World Food Program raised the alarm at the destruction of two major bridges leading into Tigray from Gondar on Thursday (July 1). The Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire on Monday, which the TPLF dismissed as a joke.
-
Axios
Lightning strikes surge throughout Western Canada
Lightning strikes in Western Canada have surged over the past few days, triggered in part by an unprecedented heatwave that also induced wildfires, Reuters reports. The big picture: British Columbia, which usually accounts for about 5% of Canada’s yearly lightning strike total, reported its annual number in less than 48 hours. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA meteorologist, who tracks lightning, noted about 710,000 lightning ev
-
Associated Press
Tragedy casts pall over July Fourth holiday in South Florida
The Fourth of July holiday was marked with somber tones in South Florida, where a collapsed building has left at least 24 dead and more than 120 missing under rubble. “July 4 is ordinarily a time to gather with our loved ones and to celebrate our freedom and our independence, and this year the holiday looks very different,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. A vigil was planned for Sunday night in Miami Beach for the victims of the fallen Champlain Towers South condominium complex in Surfside, Florida.
-
Reuters Videos
Partially collapsed Miami condo to be demolished
The demolition of the remains of the partially collapsed condo complex near Miami Beach could happen as soon as Sunday, officials said, in an effort to tear down the unsafe structure before the possible arrival of Storm Elsa.The death count continues to rise as rescuers pull more bodies from the rubble of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in the community of Surfside, with many still missing and feared dead.Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters the demolition of what was left standing of the towers had to take place as soon as possible because Elsa is forecast to reach southern Florida as early as Monday.“We have a building here in Surfside that is tottering. It is structurally unsound. And although the eye of the storm is not likely to pass over this direction, you could feel gusts in this area.”Officials are concerned that tropical force winds could affect the stability of the building.Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava signed an order calling for the immediate demolition of the building.Fire officials said the building would be removed in a controlled manner using explosive charges, not a wrecking ball or other methods. Contractors were inspecting the site on Saturday to come up with a plan, officials said.Meanwhile, all residents of another building, Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach, were told on Friday to leave immediately after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems, officials said.
-
The Wrap
Amazon Says Allegations of ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series’ ‘Unsafe’ Stunt Conditions Are ‘Completely Inaccurate’
Amazon Studios has denied allegations of “unsafe” conditions for stunt workers on the set of its “The Lord of the Rings” TV series adaptation in New Zealand, following a report that two serious injuries were not reported to WorkSafe, the country’s workplace health and safety regulator. According to a story published by The New Zealand Herald Friday, four sources on the set of the tech giant’s $1 billion “LOTR” show say their concerns about safety regulations are not being taken seriously due to
-
Associated Press
Some Chinese shun grueling careers for ‘low-desire life’
Fed up with work stress, Guo Jianlong quit a newspaper job in Beijing and moved to China’s mountain southwest to “lie flat.” Guo joined a small but visible handful of Chinese urban professionals who are rattling the ruling Communist Party by rejecting grueling careers for a “low-desire life.” Guo, 44, became a freelance writer in Dali, a town in Yunnan province known for its traditional architecture and picturesque scenery.
-
-
Associated Press
Colombia edges Uruguay on penalties to reach Copa semis
Two penalty shootout saves by goalkeeper David Ospina put Colombia in the semifinals of Copa America on Saturday after a 0-0 draw with Uruguay in regular time and kept alive its hopes of a first Copa title since 2001. The 4-2 shootout win at the Mané Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia also broke Colombia’s bad luck in recent penalty shootouts and placed 32-year-old Ospina as the team’s player with most international caps, with 112, overtaking retired captain Carlos Valderrama.
-
-
Associated Press
Japan’s leader pushes rescue after deadly mudslide hits town
More than 1,000 soldiers, firefighters and police on Sunday waded through a giant mudslide that ripped through a Japanese resort town southwest of Tokyo a day earlier, killing at least two people and leaving about 20 missing as it swept away houses and cars. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters 19 people had been rescued, and 130 homes and other buildings were damaged in Atami. Earlier, disaster officials said about 20 were unaccounted for, but warned the number may rise.
-
Associated Press
Olympic qualifying tournaments move into title rounds
Tomas Satoransky ended Canada’s hopes of making the Tokyo Olympics. Satoransky’s fading-away, off-the-glass jumper with 1.8 seconds left in overtime wound up being the deciding basket in the Czech Republic’s 103-101 win over Canada in an Olympic qualifying tournament semifinal at Victoria, British Columbia, on Saturday. It was a wild end to a wild game: Canada was down by six with less than 20 seconds left in regulation before Andrew Wiggins scored six points in a span of 7.5 seconds to tie the game, and then the Czechs rallied from a five-point deficit in the final 2:18 of overtime.