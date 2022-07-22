Home NEWS It’s unfair – Shehu Sani reacts as Buhari govt moves to ban Okada in Nigeria
NEWSNews Africa

It’s unfair – Shehu Sani reacts as Buhari govt moves to ban Okada in Nigeria

by News
0 views
it’s-unfair-–-shehu-sani-reacts-as-buhari-govt-moves-to-ban-okada-in-nigeria

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, has reacted to the move to ban motorcycles popularly known as Okada in Nigeria.

Sani said it’s unfair to generally ban Okada in states not infested with bandits and terrorists.

He, however, admitted that bandits and terrorists use motorcycles as a means of transportation in the North.

In a tweet, Sani wrote: “It’s true that motorcycles have been the only means of transportation used by terrorists in the North to launch attacks; but its unfair to generally ban motorcycles (Okada) even in states not infested with bandits and terrorists.”

The Federal Government is considering a ban on the use of motorcycles and mining activities in the country.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said the measure would cut off funding of terrorists and bandits in Nigeria.

Malami spoke while addressing State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, after a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Knowledge of artificial intelligence must be domesticated –...

Osun: Oluwo dumps Oyetola, asks residents to support...

Lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs faces disqualification from ex-Gov Orji...

Insecurity: ​FG Moves To Ban Okada Nationwide

Jailbreak: Again, Police Apprehend Escapee Inmate In Adamawa

2022 UTME: JAMB Announces Cut-off Marks For Universities,...

Unknown gunmen kidnap 25-year-old pregnant woman in Bauchi

Man set ablaze by wife laid to rest...

Shettima unveiling: You are fake, disgraceful – Bishop...

The pain is unimaginable – Buhari reacts as...

Leave a Reply