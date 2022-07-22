It’s unfair – Shehu Sani reacts as Buhari govt moves to ban Okada in Nigeria

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, has reacted to the move to ban motorcycles popularly known as Okada in Nigeria.

Sani said it’s unfair to generally ban Okada in states not infested with bandits and terrorists.

He, however, admitted that bandits and terrorists use motorcycles as a means of transportation in the North.

In a tweet, Sani wrote: “It’s true that motorcycles have been the only means of transportation used by terrorists in the North to launch attacks; but its unfair to generally ban motorcycles (Okada) even in states not infested with bandits and terrorists.”

The Federal Government is considering a ban on the use of motorcycles and mining activities in the country.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said the measure would cut off funding of terrorists and bandits in Nigeria.

Malami spoke while addressing State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, after a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.