Tyler, the Creator’s extravagant alter ego, Tyler Baudelaire, starts out his performance of “Corso” bragging to a room full of partygoers about living single in his mansion (like Maxine), and ends it by weeping over an ex and confessing he’s about to “spend millions just to fill voids up” — one of the more realistic depictions of a social gathering we’ve seen of late. The latest visual in Tyler’s Call Me If You Get Lost album rollout, the video for “Corso” features Tyler-as-Baudelaire, alongside DJ Drama, livening up a kid’s party at the request of a desperate parent (while wearing, of course, an Ushanka hat). The video, which was directed by Tyler under his Wolf Haley moniker, is also bookended by completely unrelated scenes in which two kids get stranded right outside the party venue. No doubt those two characters will pop up again in the next Call Me If You Get Lost visual.