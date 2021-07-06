it’s-to-correct-vices-in-the-society:-yomi-fabiyi-reacts-to-backlash-for-making-movie-on-baba-ijesha-saga

Popular actor and filmmaker, Yomi Fabiyi has caused massive stir on social media floolwoing the release of his controversial movie Oko Iyabo

The actor re-enacted the case of alleged assault against embattled actor, Baba Ijesha, and even used real names for the movie characters

Fabiyi took to his Instagram story to react and maintains that the movie was done in goodwill and not the narrative people are pushing

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has been mercilessly dragged on social media for his newly released movie, Oko Iyabo.

Situations in the ongoing case of alleged assault against Baba Ijesha were re-enacted in the movie and Nigerians have called for it to be pull off the streaming platform.

Yomi Fabiyi says people should not push negative narratives

A short clip from the film made the rounds online and the actors were seen displaying what had allegedly happened between Baba Ijesha and the young girl. In the film, they were portrayed as lovers.

Fabiyi took to his Instagram story channel to explain why he did the movie and noted that he will never downplay issues concerning children.

Marketing strategy

Yomi Fabiyi definitely knew the outrage his movie would cause and it seemed that was the marketing strategy he had in mind.

He called on people dropping curses, abuses and threats over his beautiful movie to keep doing so on their pages because they can not access his.

Correcting human rights abuse

Speaking further, the filmmaker disclosed that he has asked that the movie be placed on private view on Youtube for the sake of peace.

Explaining the motive behind Oko Iyabo movie, Fabiyi said that it’s aim is to correct child abuse, assault and other vices in the society as well to show that he is not what people claim he is.

The filmmaker urged people not to rush on any negative narrative because he will never downplay real issues that concern children.

He also cautioned people to stop using the opportunity to drag him.

Check out the posts below:

Yomi Fabiyi sees nothing wrong in his Oko Iyabo movie

Mercy Aigbe blasts Yomi Fabiyi

Popular Nigerian movie star, Mercy Aigbe, reacted with displeasure to her colleague, Yomi Fabiyi’s new movie about the Baba Ijesha assault case.

Taking to her Instagram page, Aigbe made sure to lambaste her colleague for his controversial movie titled Oko Iyabo.

The obviously upset actress revealed that she had called the actor on phone and made it known that he was a disgrace.

Source: .