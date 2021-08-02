It’s time to force Mwendwa out of FKF office – Mbarak

The former presidential aspirant has cited a number of mistakes the current administration has made and called for the president to be sacked

Former Football Kenya Federation presidential contestant Twaha Mubarak has called for the forceful eviction of Nick Mwendwa from office.



Mubarak has cited a number of issues that have happened under Mwendwa’s reign as reasons enough to have him kicked out as FKF president.

The FA chief found himself on the receiving end of criticism after AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia were fined and docked points for skipping a Premier League fixture.

Public Interest

“Since last week, the country has witnessed a lot of uncalled drama in the local football scene, with the main actor, once again, being Nick Mwendwa,” Mbarak said in a statement obtained by Goal.



“In his signature fashion, the man illegally occupying office and who should be hounded out of Kenyan football for good was treating Kenyans to his malfeasance. He started by unveiling the so-called golden trophy at a cost of more than Ksh5.4 million. Anybody knows that this was a lie.



“How can Kenya have a trophy that is more costly than the English Premier League, the Uefa Champions League, and even the European Championship trophy, among other coveted pieces of silverware? What’s the justification for having a trophy whose value is bigger than the prize money?



“The lie has been deconstructed as it is now confirmed that Mwendwa had inflated the cost of the trophy as he has always done. A trophy that cost not more than KSh1 million being inflated by more than Ksh4 million is unacceptable conduct by an official of a body like FKF.



“He has further failed to remit to clubs even after sponsors have paid the money to FKF and goes on to purport to sanction teams when they demand what’s rightfully theirs, which is evidence of his high-handedness and dictatorship to the detriment of football development in the country.



“I, on behalf of football stakeholders, call for his immediate resignation together with his purported NEC members because they have outlived their usefulness at the federation.”

Mbarak has also called on state agencies to take action against Mwendwa for what he alleged as misappropriation of FKF’s funds: “Upon resignation, Mwendwa and his group should immediately be investigated and prosecuted for corruption, misappropriation, and embezzlement of FKF funds,” he added.



“I urge football fans and all those who want to see our football grow to immediately invoke the constitutional provisions to eject Mwendwa from Kandanda House to safeguard the youth from this savage exploitation by his group of opportunists.



“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Director of Public Prosecutions should invoke their inherent powers, given to them by the Constitution and other laws, to immediately bring Mwendwa and his group to justice.”

When addressing the media on Sunday, Mwendwa was categorical that he will not be bothered by noise from any quarters as he is obliged to work and apply the laws as they are.



Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards were slapped with a combined Ksh10 million fine and each suffered a three-point deduction after skipping the Mashemeji derby on Saturday.