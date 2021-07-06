It’s Taken 50 Years, But Creedence Clearwater Revival Has Finally Scored A No. 1 Billboard Hit – Forbes

Creedence Clearwater Revival CCR 1970 Doug Clifford Tom Fogerty Stu Cook John Fogerty in London, … [+] England (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

WireImage



It’s been almost half a century since Creedence Clearwater Revival split up as a band, but their music persists to this day. In fact, this week has turned out to be perhaps the group’s best on the Billboard charts in decades, with some of their biggest hits reaching new rankings or hitting new highs. One of their most beloved compositions jumps to the top of a specific list, giving the act something they never managed to collect during their time together.

This time around, Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” reappears on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart, Billboard’s weekly ranking of the tracks classified as rock that actually sold the most copies. The track doesn’t just find its way back to the tally, it sold more than every other rock tune out there, and it has become the band’s first-ever No. 1 hit on any Billboard chart.

In the decades since the members of Creedence Clearwater Revival went their separate ways, Billboard has created dozens of charts, with many focusing on specific genres. It’s not surprising that the band hasn’t ever ruled over rankings like the Rock Digital Song Sales chart, as it simply didn’t exist until long after their time in the spotlight came and went (which can be assumed by the inclusion of the word “digital”). However, looking at the act’s discography, it is somewhat shocking that none of their time-tested smashes went to No. 1 on the Hot 100.

In the years they were together, Creedence Clearwater Revival scored nine top 10 hits on the Hot 100, an impressive showing for the period. Frustratingly, five of their hit singles peaked at No. 2 on the all-encompassing look at the most-consumed songs in the U.S., but they were never able to reach the penthouse. Many of the Billboard charts they would have had a better shot at dominating didn’t appear until long after the band was done.

Due to strong fan support and discounts on some platforms, Creedence Clearwater Revival’s hits make triumphant returns (or debut) on a number of Billboard charts this week. Joining “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart are “Bad Moon Rising” and “Fortunate Son,” which reach new peaks by also appearing inside the top 10 at Nos. 8 and 9, respectively.

On the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, which includes all forms of consumption to paint a picture of the most successful rock and alternative tracks in the country, the band’s discography improves from one placement to three, as “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” and “Fortunate Son” appear for the first time at Nos. 15 and 21, respectively.

Over on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart, CCR score their first three wins, with “Have You Ever Seen The Rain,” “Bad Moon Rising” and “Fortunate Son” debut at Nos. 7, 22 and 23, respectively. It’s incredibly rare for a song that’s been around for decades to find itself inside the top 10, but that placement speaks to the band’s sustained popularity and the unstoppable nature of the track itself.