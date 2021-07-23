‘It’s something I’ve never seen before’ – Daka stunned by facilities at Leicester City training ground

The Zambia star has started putting in the work with Brendan Rodgers’ team at their training base in Seagrave

New Leicester City signing Patson Daka has been left amazed by the quality of facilities put in place at the Foxes’ training ground.

Daka, who moved to England from RB Salzburg in June, has linked up with his new teammates at Seagrave where they are preparing for the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The 22-year-old reflected on the warm welcome he received and how Brendan Rodgers’ team have helped him to adapt to his new environment.

“So far, it has been really good. I am settling in really well. I think it has been so easy for me because everyone here is very nice. It’s like a family here,” Daka told the club’s website.

“It has been so easy for me to settle down because everyone has made it easy for me with the way they have welcomed me. They’ve made me feel like I was part of the team already and I went out on loan and then I came back. That’s how I felt the very first day here.

“They were very excited to see me and I’m even more excited to be part of this amazing group. I’m just looking forward to what is coming ahead.”

The Zambia international did not hide his admiration for the Leicester City Training Ground which boasts of 21 playing surfaces, 30 bedrooms, and seven buildings including the King Power Centre and Sports Turf Academy, amongst others.

“The level of quality is very high and the intensity as well,” he continued.

“I love it. I really love it. I’m enjoying it because it’s not something new to me. In my previous club, the intensity was also high. There’s not much of a big difference for me, so I’ve really adapted.

“In person, it’s really unbelievable, it’s amazing. It’s something I’ve never seen before. Everything you need is here, so it’s really a great place and I’m happy to be here.”

Daka is in contention to play a part when Leicester City intensify their readiness for the 2021-22 season with a friendly outing against League One club Burton Albion on Saturday.

After scoring 27 goals in 28 Austrian Bundesliga matches last campaign, the 2017 Caf Youth Player of the Year is ready to start a new chapter in England on a good note.

He added: “I’m very much excited [for Burton]. I’m looking forward to the day. Most importantly, also, to contribute to the team, to get to work together now. Because we’ve been playing against each other in training, now we come together to compete with another team.

“I think it’s something I’m really looking forward to. It’s now the time to build connections with the players and to understand each other better and this is a good step to start.”