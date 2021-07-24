The President of the Ibarapa Development Forum, Etomilade Oduola, tells OLUFEMI OLANIYI about the alleged witch-hunt of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, by the Federal Government and the killing of three persons in Ibarapaland by Customs officers recently

Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, went to Igangan and gave the Sarkin Fulani, Abdukaldir Salihu, a notice to quit following allegations that he was behind the killings and other forms of criminality in Ibarapaland. How do the people of Ibarapa view Igboho’s arrest?

While some people may not agree with the approach used then, everybody in Ibarapa stands with Igboho at this moment. Self-help becomes the ultimate when the government that is supposed to protect the people decides to look away when they are being slaughtered almost on a daily basis. The Federal Government, state government and the government at the other level have failed the people of Ibarapa. So, the coming of Igboho to rescue the people was received with joy and that is why the people of Ibarapa are with him at this moment. He came to free the people of Ibarapa from killers and that is why everybody is standing with him now. Nothing should happen to him.

Do you also believe that he should not be extradited to Nigeria?

The government of Benin Republic should not hand him over to the Nigerian government. The Federal Government of Nigeria is on a witch-hunt. It is absurd that the same Federal Government that is negotiating with criminals, who shot down its military aircraft, and granting them amnesty is the same government hunting Igboho, whose protests have been peaceful. Igboho has not killed anybody. Agitation is part of recognised constitutional rights, so I believe Igboho should not be extradited to Nigeria.

The Federal Government is currently on a double standard voyage. The treatment given to the North is different from the treatment meted out to the people in the South when they cry out that their rights are being violated on a daily basis. Igboho voiced out because the people that he could identify with are suffering under the jackboot of the so-called government of Nigeria.

What is your appeal to the international community on Igboho’s case as it stands now?

This is the moment for the international community to rise and ensure that there is fairness in his case. Igboho has been harassed, molested and persecuted, and it is obvious that the Nigerian government won’t follow due process in his case. The way they invaded his house and killed people did not follow due process; so, Igboho cannot get justice from this government and that is why the international community should rise and ensure that justice is done in the case.

He was attacked on some occasions since he came to Igangan and nobody claimed responsibility. If he had been killed during the July 1 invasion, they might not have claimed responsibility for it or they would have accused him of attacking them first. These are some of the evidence of the double standard nature of this government.

How was the security situation in Igangan and other Ibarapa communities before last Friday’s incident?

I will not want to discuss in detail the security measures put in place to secure the place. However, the community made efforts to ensure it feels secure and we have been vigilant since the last attack, which claimed many lives. The government also put some measures in place; some riot policemen were brought in and checkpoints were mounted, and the people have become more security conscious. If you come to Igangan, you will hardly see people on the streets after 7pm. This was not the case even last year. Some of us would be outside holding meetings till 1am without any fear. But since that last invasion of the town, which left people killed and property destroyed, people have become more security conscious.

Between that last invasion and Friday, somebody was kidnapped in front of his house in Idere. He is a headmaster and he has not been found up till now. They saw his car but he has not been seen and I think people are beginning to forget about him now after searching for him for that long without success.

What is his name?

I don’t have his name here but he is an alfa (Islamic cleric) and this story is known to everybody in this area. So, people live in fear on a daily basis. The major work our people engage in is agriculture, but their productivity has been badly affected, because of insecurity. Nobody wants to invest in agriculture here again and some of us know how much we lost due to farm invasion and destruction by herdsmen.

Sunday Igboho

But you said there are police checkpoints there. Why are people not feeling secure despite this arrangement?

It is really unfortunate that despite the checkpoints people still live in fear. These are checkpoints where transporters and motorcyclists are made to part with money. They collect bribes from transporters in the morning, afternoon or night and you can hardly travel 10 minutes before you come across these checkpoints. Surprisingly, despite the checkpoints, so-called Customs men came around and they were not stopped at any of these checkpoints until they got to Igangan and the people resisted them.

Why did the people resist the Customs men?

It is normal for the people to resist them because of the security situation in the area. I am not saying that the Customs should not do their .imate job, but I think it is part of the normal security routine that if a team is going out of its area to carry out an operation, such will first report at the nearest police station or to the station of the agency to which they belong. That is a normal security routine anywhere in the world. If a police team is going to make an arrest outside their division, they will first go and notify those in the area of their presence and mission, but I don’t know why the supposed Customs team would come without following the procedure.

Secondly, shortly before they came, the soldiers and mobile policemen at the different checkpoints suddenly disappeared. Our people suspected foul play and they had to rise up to prevent what happened in some communities from happening here where we heard that criminal herdsmen in uniform invaded and killed people. So, our people did not want to be caught napping. They didn’t want herdsmen to disguise themselves in Customs uniform to kill them and that was why they resisted them. Again, they came in the evening. We have not got the entire narrative, because of the politics and diplomatic moves here and there.

The Nigeria Customs Service said its men saw a truck with smuggled foreign rice. How true is this?

Even if that is true and they saw smugglers, the proper thing to do is to follow the normal security routine. Also, they know that Ibarapaland is a very sensitive area security wise. The people living there just put their hope in God, because they have been let down on many occasions. Many will not go home for any festival. We had planned to have the Ibarapa Forum General Assembly on Wednesday, but it was put off because 90 per cent of our people will not go home because of the security situation. It was eventually announced that it would hold on Zoom, because the attendance would be very poor if we had insisted on a physical gathering.

You seem not to be satisfied with the governor’s explanation that those that came were Customs men?

The state government has always been economical with the truth. What the government of Oyo State and government across do is to tell lies to the people and claim easy victories. If they came to arrest smugglers, where were the smugglers? If the Customs men had come to carry out illegal operations, who are those involved and under whose authority did they act? Once they tell you that investigation is ongoing, rest assured that is the burial ground of such cases. Investigation has been ongoing on many cases and even in the last invasion of Igangan, investigation is ongoing.

If they were Customs men that came, they would have identified them; so, why haven’t they mentioned the names of those that came? They should let the people know that these people came and they were led by this person. They claimed the smugglers were smuggling rice, so, where is the rice they were smuggling?

But does Igangan share borders with the Benin Republic?

Igangan is not a border town and the Customs are not supposed to be harassing and shooting innocent people inside communities. They are to stay at borders and stop illegal activities there. But the Customs in Nigeria will not do that; they will leave the borders unmanned and be harassing and shooting people in the various communities. The National Assembly told them this many times but they will not listen. It appears that they are above the law of the land.

The invasion of Ibarapaland by the supposed Customs men last Friday was not well thought out. I believe because of the volatile security situation there, they ought to have weighed the effect their operation would have on the people before embarking on such. How many bags of rice could be compared to a single life? The constitution even states that the security of the people should be the main concern of every government, but it appears that a bag of rice is much more valuable than human lives. Will they rate 1,000 bags of rice more than three lives that were lost during their operation?

This shows the premium they place on human lives. If you have to kill three innocent persons to stop smugglers from going away with some bags of rice, it shows that the government doesn’t value the lives of the people. The government is getting used to the killings and because they and their family members are not affected, they believe it is okay.

Some people said they had an intelligence report that criminal herdsmen were planning to attack Ibarapa before the Eid-el-Kabir. Are you also aware of it?

There are things I won’t discuss in the public place, but intelligence is about possibilities. As far as I am concerned, it is marketplace intelligence that Ibarapa will be attacked any day and any time because of the porous security in the area. Ibarapa is susceptible to attacks and in fact you don’t need any intelligence to tell you that attacks can come at any time in Ibarapa as it stands today. So, I expected a serious governor to focus on how to secure people in that area and how to secure their farms so that they will be confident to return to the farm. I have not seen that on the part of the government.

If the government is serious, people have lost so much investment in agriculture in the area; I expect that the current budget will reflect massive focus on agriculture and how to ensure that farms are secure in Ibarapa. Go and check the budget, you will see what I am saying there. But the government of Oyo State, as it stands today, is after easy victories. If security is not important, then I don’t know what is important to the government then. If you pay salaries regularly and those who collect the salaries are being kidnapped and killed regularly, I don’t see any sense in that.

Are you considering filing a suit against the Customs concerning the killings?

The meeting, which we planned to hold, will come up with a position on that. We will decide what to do and we will let people know our decision. We are going to review the situation and that will determine the next line of action. We have sent invitations to some people, who witnessed the incidents, and they will tell us what happened and that will determine what we will do next. The only problem we are aware of is that the environment is politicised. When the means of livelihood of the people are taken away and they are given stipends by the government, for the sake of survival, such people will be grateful.

People hardly speak the truth again, because they want to be seen to be politically correct and that is why if you read the information given out by the Chairman of the Ibarapa North Local Government Area, you will discover that everyone is being careful, because they don’t want to offend their paymasters. If Makinde wants to stem insecurity in Oyo State, he should allow local governments some freedom. The local government councils are the closest to the people and if they are allowed to be freed, the people will be able to hold them accountable if there is any security breach in their areas. The governors are complaining that the President holds much power, but they are also choking their council chairmen. No chairman in Oyo State can use his discretion for anything today.

